Taking Care Of Stray Animals

Istanbul is increasing efforts to ensure the good health of street animals — which in turn benefits the residents and visitors who come into contact with them.

03/03/2019 12:21 PM
  • 1.1m
  • 79

44 comments

  • Tet D.
    03/27/2019 02:29

    Mercy Tinee Alvarez Sucro sana ganito din sa pinas maam😥

  • Tet D.
    03/27/2019 02:28

    unta inani pod diri sa pinas ba😥

  • Nicole B.
    03/20/2019 04:07

    God Bless U All

  • Nora K.
    03/18/2019 05:34

    Молодцы💗

  • Erwin G.
    03/18/2019 00:38

    SuperNice

  • Soumaya S.
    03/17/2019 22:20

    gotta move to istanbul 😝

  • Camia C.
    03/17/2019 05:21

    goal

  • Randa S.
    03/15/2019 23:13

    Yes I witnessed that myself when I was there

  • Subhadra S.
    03/15/2019 05:00

    Even I want to do something like this in India

  • Kriskarl P.
    03/14/2019 23:53

    tita may, amo ni gli ngaa mga tambokan ang street dog kg cat dira sa istanbul, hehehe nami xng govt ky wla nila pbayn mga sapat

  • Kasmah K.
    03/14/2019 05:46

    God bless to Turkey, amazing jobs.

  • Tweed M.
    03/13/2019 07:57

    Alhamdulillah

  • Manoj N.
    03/13/2019 07:49

    Briliant idea. Keep animal healthy that will keep human free from zoonosis

  • Sajjad A.
    03/13/2019 07:23

    👏👏👏Weldone God Bless you

  • Sijan S.
    03/12/2019 13:04

    Hope all the world will care for animals❤

  • Sagar G.
    03/12/2019 06:50

    Nice job

  • Ismail E.
    03/11/2019 19:30

    تم

  • Senapaty D.
    03/11/2019 02:48

    I hope India will do this.

  • Ahmed A.
    03/11/2019 02:29

    تركيا

  • Neelu B.
    03/10/2019 19:42

    Even I want to do something like this in india