back

The "Dirty Dozen" Fruits and Vegetables

Which fruits and vegetables are most contaminated by pesticides? Take a look at the "dirty dozen." 😨

03/22/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 03/22/2019 2:39 PM
  • 197.0k
  • 42

And even more

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Niksen: the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing

  4. The Human Side to Surrogacy

  5. “Ice Bucket Challenge” Creator Dies

  6. How Working Out Can Boost Your Memory

19 comments

  • Robert W.
    04/01/2019 02:58

    Lol don’t worry we have consumed so many pesticides in the last 50 years you’d be dead already .... worry more a out plastic ....

  • Lissa S.
    03/31/2019 23:42

    I thought the girl at 0:58 was you !!!

  • Lirrah C.
    03/31/2019 22:30

    That's it am moving to mars,how in the world am I supposed to live on just pineapple, avocado and what's the other one huh?

  • Ma K.
    03/31/2019 22:29

    Let's eat stones then 🤗🤗

  • Angela C.
    03/31/2019 19:25

    see!!

  • Nixon P.
    03/30/2019 11:28

    Hola

  • NE R.
    03/29/2019 17:33

    watch this.

  • Nadin E.
    03/27/2019 14:42

    i cant eat salad with lettuce bss 😢😢 HELP

  • Carolina S.
    03/26/2019 22:32

    Que mal estamos 😯

  • Amir J.
    03/26/2019 10:49

    bye strawberries

  • Sujita S.
    03/26/2019 06:46

    🤡

  • Olga L.
    03/26/2019 05:02

    O boy we realy cant get away do we we ar dome in thise world

  • Sergio V.
    03/25/2019 20:46

    Por aquellos lares q estan acabados los suelos

  • Anthony D.
    03/23/2019 15:51

    I'm popped then 😔

  • Huma S.
    03/23/2019 00:36

    looks like we need to find these organic or something 😑

  • Ash R.
    03/22/2019 15:57

    Sure just what we need, more reasons for people to not eat fruits and vegetables. 😏

  • Johana B.
    03/22/2019 11:34

    wash your food

  • Nigel R.
    03/22/2019 11:20

    I’ve noticed YOU HAVE NOT supplied any empirical data to support the non-science claims by EWG.... I’m guessing not one f*cking genius at Brut is even qualified and certified to operate a professional kitchen....

  • Kenton M.
    03/22/2019 10:55

    The “dirty dozen” list is bullshit https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevensavage/2018/04/10/the-inconvenient-truth-about-the-environmental-working-groups-dirty-dozen-list/