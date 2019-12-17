back
The fight for paid family leave in America
One in 4 women go back to work within 10 days of giving birth. Only one other country on earth has this problem. Why is it so difficult for the U.S. to fund paid family leave?
12/17/2019 12:57 PMupdated: 12/17/2019 2:24 PM
- New
8 comments
Trainer M.9 hours
Beutey ful
Teresa M.11 hours
I had a preemie and I only stay 2 months out, my company didn't had at that time pay maternity leave. With a broken heart I had to back to work in two months due to no pay maternity leave, leaving my 4 lbs baby with my mother in law, she was amazing helping me out.
Wayne D.14 hours
It's called Corporate Greed..Companies care less about your health, than their profits and bottom line. How it is..how it will ALWAYS be.
Cory K.18 hours
My wife and I made a plan because of not being able to take a leave and we did not like the idea of someone else basicly raising our child. So we both quit our jobs and got hired on as a on sight caretakers for a student housing facility. We arranged our hours so one of us was home with our son. It was still difficult and a very challenging job. But we were lucky to have the abilty to be home and see our son as he developed and share in all those important moments.
Ann B.19 hours
In Canada we get up to a year 🇨🇦
Janeth M.20 hours
I was lucky to stay 4 months with my little one because of the Summer months and lost the sick days I had accumulated.
Hunter A.a day
I got threatened to come back or be fired. I returned to work 13 days after giving birth... without pay for the first half of the month even though I worked the entire month. They took my pay to make up for the time I was gone....
ConTee C.a day
Lack of heart