The KDOG program in France trains dogs to detect cancer
Nykios, Milou and Nougaro are trained to detect cancer. 🐶
12/02/2018 11:03 AM
8 comments
Betty F.12/08/2018 19:51
W,that a wonderful program...could be.used worldwide!
Vincent L.12/03/2018 13:12
MD (Dogtors of Medicine)
Nahel M.12/02/2018 19:43
! Look at this
Habiba S.12/02/2018 16:48
Haleema Saeed
Sonia M.12/02/2018 13:39
👌🏼👏🏼
Michelle R.12/02/2018 11:10
❤️ malinois❤️
Sarah L.12/02/2018 11:05
you have a super dog.
Brut nature11/30/2018 16:00
Find more about Nykios, Milou et Nougaro in the book "Compagnons" by Royal Canin (illustrations by Charlotte Dumas).