back

The KDOG program in France trains dogs to detect cancer

Nykios, Milou and Nougaro are trained to detect cancer. 🐶

12/02/2018 11:03 AM
  • 20.2k
  • 16

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

8 comments

  • Betty F.
    12/08/2018 19:51

    W,that a wonderful program...could be.used worldwide!

  • Vincent L.
    12/03/2018 13:12

    MD (Dogtors of Medicine)

  • Nahel M.
    12/02/2018 19:43

    ! Look at this

  • Habiba S.
    12/02/2018 16:48

    Haleema Saeed

  • Sonia M.
    12/02/2018 13:39

    👌🏼👏🏼

  • Michelle R.
    12/02/2018 11:10

    ❤️ malinois❤️

  • Sarah L.
    12/02/2018 11:05

    you have a super dog.

  • Brut nature
    11/30/2018 16:00

    Find more about Nykios, Milou et Nougaro in the book "Compagnons" by Royal Canin (illustrations by Charlotte Dumas).