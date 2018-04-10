back

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault holds one million seeds

This bunker could ensure humanity's food supply forever.

04/10/2018 10:13 AM
16 comments

  • Adam A.
    05/05/2018 14:03

    How people gonna get there when need it

  • Paulo D.
    04/16/2018 00:16

    Da humanidade branca e milionária, issa sim que é a verdade que não falam.

  • Hannah C.
    04/15/2018 22:36

    told you they have all the worlds seeds stored somewhere

  • Natalie S.
    04/15/2018 21:07

    something to bear in mind for the zombie apocalypse ;)

  • Mathieu E.
    04/15/2018 20:50

    This bunker is actually going to be flooded. Nice ingeneer work

  • Jessica B.
    04/15/2018 12:09

    Didn’t water get in last year because of melting snow or something?

  • Dimitrije D.
    04/15/2018 11:38

    Do they have marihuana seeds? There's no point to survive without it.

  • Michele G.
    04/15/2018 04:27

    carlotta zaghi ... Esiste sul serio 😱

  • Eduardo S.
    04/15/2018 01:34

    I saw this in Scorpion

  • Jokic S.
    04/14/2018 18:25

    Hier die bunker sto sam prico

  • Leigh Y.
    04/14/2018 12:42

    this

  • Almir R.
    04/14/2018 09:45

    já tinha visto isso?

  • Marta A.
    04/13/2018 19:06

    Nosotros tratando de sobrevivir en este presente y el 1er. mundo preparandose para sobrevivir en el futuro... cuanta diferencia!

  • Abdul B.
    04/10/2018 18:59

    Aww no cool tech or secrets. Where is the high tech security with futuristic weapons and armor?

  • Vince D.
    04/10/2018 15:36

    lit

  • Debi L.
    04/10/2018 11:10

    Wait.... I've seen this in a movie! I wish I could remember the name of it.