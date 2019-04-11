back
These tropical species are travelling to the north
By 2025, these mosquitoes may reach major cities like Paris, Chicago and Shanghai. 😰
04/11/2019 11:04 AM
38 comments
Djamel B.04/30/2019 21:33
هادا نهار كامل ينكح فينا في واحد لبلاد 😒
Rotsïrotsÿ T.04/29/2019 15:41
otran'io mintsy le moka ao aminareo
Nã S.04/25/2019 22:05
عايز تعرف مين بيدخل علي صفحتك وبيراقبك 😳! اكتب في جوجل whatcub واختار اول موقع انا دخلت علي الموقع انا عرفت مين بيدخل صفحتي بالوقت والتاريخ من موقع whatcub ابحث عنه في جوجل موقع موثوق من جوجل
Abdellah L.04/23/2019 20:28
géant.moustiques.
Jep L.04/22/2019 22:45
wag kang magpapahuli saken lamok ka..tatanggalan kta ng heringgilya kpag nahuli kta,
Mîďœ Ł.04/21/2019 23:57
S'il atteint ces villes, c'est bien en Afrique maintenant
Mathieu R.04/19/2019 18:43
's bestfriend .
Tin W.04/19/2019 08:20
ခ်မ္းေျမ့ပါေစ
Margarita A.04/18/2019 17:41
ITS MY FIRST TIME TO SEE IT LIKE THAT ""!
L'Emîir Z.04/16/2019 12:09
اصل يسوااا
Salsa B.04/16/2019 09:55
This crazy mosquito bites ,, it hurts a lot and takes a lot of time to heal.
Dalache K.04/15/2019 19:34
I think it will be sooner than that
Bahi B.04/15/2019 18:57
تسما الناموس راح يولي شامبانزي الله ينجينا
Asala G.04/14/2019 21:16
هادي نفس يلي قرصتني شكلها 😭😭😭😢😢
Anees A.04/14/2019 05:02
angrezano ta ya tenga kai
Kejendra R.04/13/2019 19:26
Just sharing. In Malaysia, we are on trial releasing a certain type of mosquitoes to counter the problem. A global medical/biological breakthrough lending us a helping hand. Anyway, poor people/poor mosquitoes!
Tomas A.04/11/2019 21:48
wondering why they are not eradicated in spite of major med-tech breakthroughs....are they weaponized for some purposes?
Per Ö.04/11/2019 18:03
The birds food....
Aron S.04/11/2019 15:20
2025?? well, they live in europe for almost 10 yrs now.. we also become imune to them in those years.. 😁😜
Dominique S.04/11/2019 15:19
We got enough of these fuckers in PA this shit gotta he fixed