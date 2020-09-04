back
Title: TBT: Anthony Fauci on pandemics
"If you don't plan for the worst case scenario, when it comes, then you've been grossly negligent and irresponsible." Throwback to when Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the importance of being ready for a pandemic... in 2005. #tbt
04/09/2020 11:02 PM
TBT: Anthony Fauci on pandemics
