Transparent Human Organs
German scientists have developed transparent human organs. Sure, they look cool — but more importantly, this new technology could be a game changer for cancer patients.
04/25/2019 11:00 PMupdated: 06/12/2019 1:36 PM
Naing N.08/04/2019 12:40
Ui
Pablo E.07/01/2019 03:02
Traduscanlo al video
Tehreem M.07/01/2019 03:01
د AffanAliAff ali
Noor I.07/01/2019 02:57
Bye2 black market.
Noůsħå C.06/27/2019 17:07
😐👈
Jb M.06/27/2019 11:49
Humon brain
Tariq A.06/26/2019 17:34
It's so wonderful and a blessing for human kind
R.J. F.06/25/2019 02:43
This is good while we are waiting for crispr too
Al B.06/24/2019 19:18
German muslim scientist would have been more appropriate.
Rupert R.06/24/2019 15:07
What if this new technology became so advance that it could print out any living species.
Mustafa M.06/22/2019 18:27
Shazar Kiani
Comrad M.06/21/2019 12:47
german engineering is the finest the world
Pia T.06/20/2019 13:19
Hooman organ 😍😍😍
Pako H.06/19/2019 07:17
.
Brianna R.06/18/2019 15:07
“Hooman brain.”
Hilda S.06/17/2019 20:47
Buenisimo
Pj A.06/17/2019 06:25
sadly only the rich will be able to afford this
Indubala T.06/11/2019 17:54
Very good good going
Indubala T.06/11/2019 17:52
Wonderful work thanks scientists
Muhammad S.06/11/2019 11:54
