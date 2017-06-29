back

Trump's diet

Donald J. Trump has a lot to say about what people eat! So what's his diet?

06/29/2017 11:00 PM
  • 48.8k
  • 86

And even more

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. The Life of Donald Trump Jr.

  4. Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders

  5. The history of the Green New Deal

  6. How the world could eat 100% organic

65 comments

  • Manon H.
    07/02/2017 16:01

    beh

  • Omar S.
    07/01/2017 17:37

    Steak and

  • Luz G.
    06/30/2017 22:50

    Anyway all we going to die some day :)

  • Claudia O.
    06/30/2017 22:35

    This is just more BS omg these ppl are down right nuts...

  • TF S.
    06/30/2017 21:40

    He is on the all dick diet. He eats dicks breakfast lunch and dinner.

  • Jason J.
    06/30/2017 20:53

    Fat ass!

  • Theo H.
    06/30/2017 20:22

    Trump's a lot like my dad tbh, he always finds a way to blame everything but himself for just about everything

  • Riley M.
    06/30/2017 19:35

    Dumbest story ever

  • Shawn P.
    06/30/2017 19:25

    I think the point is that this fat fucker likes to call others fat. (Mostly women)

  • AK B.
    06/30/2017 18:35

    Wow regressive leftists have a terrible memory! Obama smoked cigarettes and weed!

  • Fernando A.
    06/30/2017 18:32

    I know what he eats, he eats d$cks, U are what u eat!!

  • Mark T.
    06/30/2017 18:29

    Never trust anyone who eats the crust first

  • Kevin P.
    06/30/2017 18:23

    this fat orangutan buffoon

  • Claudio R.
    06/30/2017 18:17

    No wonder he is thicker than oatmeal, I mean have you seen hia last picture they took of him playing tennis?? It was like daaammmnnn

  • Robert W.
    06/30/2017 18:16

    You should be ashamed. Don't "celebrate" fat people. It's unhealthy.

  • Francisco S.
    06/30/2017 17:56

    "FATSHAMING IS WRONG" Also Liberals:"TRUMP IS UNHEALTHY"

  • Devin K.
    06/30/2017 17:25

    I think fat shaming anyone is wrong, however, when Trump makes so many comments about other people's weight while being as hefty as he is... That's pretty pathetic

  • John H.
    06/30/2017 17:08

    The 57 Big Macs per day Bigggllyyy Value meal

  • Taylor E.
    06/30/2017 17:02

    Uh pretty sure I'll Clinton had actual heart problems from so much McDonald's

  • Jamaal B.
    06/30/2017 16:31

    What a disgusting pig.