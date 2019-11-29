back

Unappetizing Ingredients Found in Gelatin

Mashed bones... Pig skin... These are just some of the ingredients that can be used to make gelatin — a key ingredient in gummy bears, some breakfast cereals and many other unexpected foods. 🤢 (Via Brut nature)

11/05/2019 1:58 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 3:32 PM
  • 55.0k
  • 82

55 comments

  • Kathleen M.
    11/29/2019 23:12

    donde todo comenzó ajajjajajjaajjajajajajajajajjaja

  • J M.
    11/27/2019 08:13

    Pig skin tastes amazing when it's fried or roasted. I don't mind bones either. I eat cartilage all the time.

  • Kenneth D.
    11/26/2019 04:15

    Imma eat the bag of marshmallows that I have in the kitchen now

  • Mathew M.
    11/25/2019 15:27

    Yum!

  • John D.
    11/24/2019 23:10

    Yum😈

  • Jacque Q.
    11/22/2019 09:12

    To all vegan's....

  • Seve S.
    11/16/2019 11:06

    Vegetarians eat em lol

  • Luis G.
    11/15/2019 17:50

    I didn’t know I love mashed bones 😅

  • Orlando G.
    11/15/2019 02:04

    But they taste great!

  • Iván L.
    11/14/2019 23:05

    😷😷 y nosotros comiendo gummies jajajajaj

  • Nathaniel D.
    11/14/2019 07:12

    Still gonna eat it. 🤷‍♂️💁‍♂️

  • Cristian J.
    11/13/2019 05:28

    a dejar de comer gomitas

  • Bryan R.
    11/12/2019 02:28

    Yummy😍😍😍

  • Papin H.
    11/11/2019 12:14

    Mmmmmm!!!!

  • Navi A.
    11/11/2019 03:40

    🤤🤤🤤😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋

  • Lorraine C.
    11/11/2019 02:43

    de lo que estábamos hablando 🤢

  • Daniel D.
    11/09/2019 22:59

    Mmmm in the future your child dies and the whole family must eat it, which happens to us humans

  • Omar V.
    11/09/2019 19:53

    🤤

  • Kacey-Amy I.
    11/09/2019 07:02

    , One of the many things I learned from you 😥

  • Edyvan M.
    11/08/2019 22:50

    So? If it's yummy, it's going to my tummy.👀

