Unappetizing Ingredients Found in Gelatin
Mashed bones... Pig skin... These are just some of the ingredients that can be used to make gelatin — a key ingredient in gummy bears, some breakfast cereals and many other unexpected foods. 🤢 (Via Brut nature)
11/05/2019 1:58 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 3:32 PM
55 comments
Kathleen M.11/29/2019 23:12
donde todo comenzó ajajjajajjaajjajajajajajajajjaja
J M.11/27/2019 08:13
Pig skin tastes amazing when it's fried or roasted. I don't mind bones either. I eat cartilage all the time.
Kenneth D.11/26/2019 04:15
Imma eat the bag of marshmallows that I have in the kitchen now
Mathew M.11/25/2019 15:27
Yum!
John D.11/24/2019 23:10
Yum😈
Jacque Q.11/22/2019 09:12
To all vegan's....
Seve S.11/16/2019 11:06
Vegetarians eat em lol
Luis G.11/15/2019 17:50
I didn’t know I love mashed bones 😅
Orlando G.11/15/2019 02:04
But they taste great!
Iván L.11/14/2019 23:05
😷😷 y nosotros comiendo gummies jajajajaj
Nathaniel D.11/14/2019 07:12
Still gonna eat it. 🤷♂️💁♂️
Cristian J.11/13/2019 05:28
a dejar de comer gomitas
Bryan R.11/12/2019 02:28
Yummy😍😍😍
Papin H.11/11/2019 12:14
Mmmmmm!!!!
Navi A.11/11/2019 03:40
🤤🤤🤤😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋
Lorraine C.11/11/2019 02:43
de lo que estábamos hablando 🤢
Daniel D.11/09/2019 22:59
Mmmm in the future your child dies and the whole family must eat it, which happens to us humans
Omar V.11/09/2019 19:53
🤤
Kacey-Amy I.11/09/2019 07:02
, One of the many things I learned from you 😥
Edyvan M.11/08/2019 22:50
So? If it's yummy, it's going to my tummy.👀