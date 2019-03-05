back
Versus: Should glyphosate be banned?
Versus: Should glyphosate be banned? These pro ban and anti ban farmers share their points of view.
03/05/2019 11:47 AM
18 comments
Carlos W.03/10/2019 08:18
Poison is Poison. It's made to kill living organism's so it can never be safe in using it. One word it destroys... period. So it should be banned for good. And those who are still using it are for sure enemies of humanity and nature...
Antonio M.03/10/2019 03:45
No. Pos si Esta cabron. Con eso
Stephen H.03/09/2019 09:13
Roundup is the best chemical to hit the world, because of it less people are hungry.
Tina D.03/08/2019 14:38
I avoid even eating food grown under the influence of glyphosate. Poison doesn't just vanish, it accumulates in the food chain.
Cody W.03/06/2019 17:00
First no no everything should be questioned and evaluated... in all aspects of life.
Kile R.03/06/2019 07:36
They're about to abandon it because it's lost its effectiveness, it has to be mixed with other products, wetters, spreaders, MCPA... Dicamba resistant GMOs are the next thing... and boy they must love that it's off the radar while all these new glyphosate pieces circulate.. oh btw, it may not be so strongly linked to cancer, but there are other health reasons for avoiding it... I bet they love when the opposition gets focused on negative traits that are harder to prove while ones that are harder to pronounce get ignored, it's non-hodgkins lymphoma btw (and it isn't the only one),,, everybody knows cancer...
Duke S.03/06/2019 06:38
Glyphosate does not cause cancer nor harm the environment David Borer.
Lynx Z.03/05/2019 23:27
What the hell is it? I never knew I should or shouldn’t ban it
Lily R.03/05/2019 21:58
Of course it should be banned especially if its a possible carcinogen, why take that risk.
Zach F.03/05/2019 16:10
along with all ecocides, synthetic fertilizers, etc. WE MUST DO AWAY WITH CONVENTIONAL/MODERN FARMING METHODS IF WE WANT TO HAVE A CHANCE TO SAVE THE PLANET
Pierre B.03/05/2019 15:51
Impose no glyphosate give any conséquence for each other but the opposite is not true
Karl D.03/05/2019 15:36
Sale should be banned to the general public and only available to certified pesticide applicators that know the dangers and can prevent drift and contamination.
Mahadeva I.03/05/2019 15:03
Blah blah blah....
Sander d.03/05/2019 13:15
The only reason that farmers would want to use this product is because their short term view sees it as protection of their investment. This product should be banned because it may protect the farmers crops for now but it destroys everything around it. As an International Food Business I’ve read about the effects that the choices of farmers have on the society and I can say that 90% of the farmers do not care about the environment but only about their yield and income. Here are some reports on the toxicity of glyphosate for it’s surroundings: https://academicjournals.org/journal/AJAR/article-full-text-pdf/6E4299538453 https://jeffreydachmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Glyphosate-based-herbicides-are-toxic-and-endocrine-disruptors-in-human-cell-lines_Seralini_Gasnier_Toxicology_2009.pdf https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/full/10.1289/ehp.7728 https://www.dmu.dk/1_Viden/2_Publikationer/3_fagrapporter/rapporter/FR410.pdf
Jack P.03/05/2019 12:43
You have to be kidding me!! There is absolutely no question it needs to be banned! I have a feeling Monsanto/Bayer is behind this!!!!
Naseba N.03/05/2019 12:14
Hell yes.
Timothé G.03/05/2019 12:05
The pro-glyphosate expert is incredibly candid (at best).
Marian T.03/05/2019 11:55
Wtf????!!!!