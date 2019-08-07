back

What foodporn does to your brain

Addicted to food porn? A psychologist explains how looking at pictures of food effects the brain. 🍜🥓🍰

07/07/2019 3:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:06 PM
4 comments

  • Adreana J.
    07/08/2019 15:25

    Cameron Trey Heilman

  • Prakash T.
    07/08/2019 14:43

    Har har mahadev 🙏

  • Kiana T.
    07/08/2019 00:46

    I totally dig food porn. Rub and smack that pig butt for me now !

  • Gérson N.
    07/07/2019 18:18

    Food is life

