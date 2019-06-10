What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo Influencers

These body positive influencers with vitiligo are inspiring others to embrace themselves — as they are. It's 2019 and conformist beauty standards still exist, particularly when it comes to women; one swift scroll down your Instagram feed can confirm that. Vloggers and influencers who follow to such architypes seem to propagate the misconception that there exists an exclusive set of criteria that must be met in order for a woman to qualify as beautiful.

Breaking such stereotypes, many women have taken to social media to remind the world that beauty is not a monolithic term. Some Vitiligo influencers have joined in on the movement, highlighting the significance of inclusivity and representation in the fashion and beauty industry.

Vitiligo is a condition where cells stop producing melanin causing patches of skin to lose pigment. The patches of skin affected become white and usually have sharp margins. The hair from the skin may also become white. The inside of the mouth and nose may also be involved. The condition affects around under 1% of the population — but that's over 70 million people around the world according to NIH. Although it can start at any age, vitiligo often first appears between the ages of 20 and 30. The white patches may begin on your face above your eyes or on your neck, armpits, elbows, genitalia, hands or knees. They're often symmetrical and can spread over your entire body.

These influencers hope to use their platform to encourage self-expression.

Brut.