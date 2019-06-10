What is Vitiligo?
"People would call me cow or zebra." Body positive influencers with vitiligo opened up about bullying and learning to feel comfortable in their own skin. ✨
Vitiligo Influencers
These body positive influencers with vitiligo are inspiring others to embrace themselves — as they are. It's 2019 and conformist beauty standards still exist, particularly when it comes to women; one swift scroll down your Instagram feed can confirm that. Vloggers and influencers who follow to such architypes seem to propagate the misconception that there exists an exclusive set of criteria that must be met in order for a woman to qualify as beautiful.
Breaking such stereotypes, many women have taken to social media to remind the world that beauty is not a monolithic term. Some Vitiligo influencers have joined in on the movement, highlighting the significance of inclusivity and representation in the fashion and beauty industry.
Vitiligo is a condition where cells stop producing melanin causing patches of skin to lose pigment. The patches of skin affected become white and usually have sharp margins. The hair from the skin may also become white. The inside of the mouth and nose may also be involved. The condition affects around under 1% of the population — but that's over 70 million people around the world according to NIH. Although it can start at any age, vitiligo often first appears between the ages of 20 and 30. The white patches may begin on your face above your eyes or on your neck, armpits, elbows, genitalia, hands or knees. They're often symmetrical and can spread over your entire body.
These influencers hope to use their platform to encourage self-expression.
Brut.
- 134.8k
- 2.0k
- 58
44 comments
Mireya R.07/01/2019 03:40
SOLO LA GENTE IGNORANTE LES PONE APODOS A GENTE TAN LINDA COMO ESTA NO IMPORTA COMO SEAS TU COLOR DE PIEL, TU POSICION SOCIAL , IMPORTA LO BELLO DE TU CORAZON LO QUE TRAES DENTRO DE TI POR QUE HACER TANTO DAÑO CON TANTAS OFENSAS PARA DIOS TODOS SOMOS IGUALES NO HAY RAZA NI COLOR PARA UN SER HUMANO HAY UNA PALABRA MUY GRANDE Y MUY IMPORTANTE EL RESPETO NO PONGAMOS APODOS A NADIE MUCHO MENOS A PERSONAS QUE SON LA CREACION PERFECTA DE DIOS ELLOS SON BELLOS TANTO POR DENTRO COMO POR FUERA NADIE ES PERFECTO SOLO NUESTRO CREADOR 😘💖💞🌼🌸🙏🙏
HZ L.07/01/2019 02:38
Is this communicable disease?
Emerita A.07/01/2019 02:35
😘😘😙😙😙😙👏👏👏👏👏👏👊👊💓@ 💜💜💛💚
E-Junior B.06/29/2019 02:53
So sad . Love one colour
Maricon V.06/27/2019 11:45
💕
Stefani A.06/27/2019 01:51
❤ loveyou ante
Graziosa G.06/26/2019 12:03
God bless you guys... What ever you look like as long you have a kind heart and be what you are! keep going👍🏻❤️
Agnes S.06/26/2019 00:58
Beautiful. Uds son unica
Nana Y.06/26/2019 00:46
They look beautiful and unique 😍 I love the afro guy ♥️
Abdulrahman A.06/25/2019 22:15
waa idin kan
Mukesh C.06/25/2019 06:56
Very nice
Nancy J.06/24/2019 15:00
A mi me an llamado dálmata el bullying sigue con esta enfermedad gente de mal corazón 😭😭😭😭😭
Musonda N.06/23/2019 18:00
Wat causes the skin to be like this ?
Jazzmin M.06/23/2019 15:51
Beautiful...
Marcelin N.06/23/2019 05:53
U guys are all beautiful creatures from God
Virginia D.06/22/2019 17:30
Soyez bénis et sachez que la cellule souche végétale guéri ça en buvant et en se gommant avec sa poudre 237677661668
Fatima M.06/22/2019 00:22
¡Son obra perfecta de Dios, JESUCRISTO los ama, y éso es maravilloso, Dios los bendiga!
Gloria D.06/21/2019 04:49
There's no problem for having vitiligo as long as you're kingd,it doesn't matter at all,God bless
Maro R.06/21/2019 00:29
How wonderful you are , God bless you all and thanks to all of you
Aida B.06/20/2019 17:29
They totally seem sexy