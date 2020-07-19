back

What to do if you encounter a jellyfish

No, peeing on a sting is not effective. Here's what to do if you encounter a jellyfish.

07/19/2020 10:41 AM
Arte - il est temps

15 comments

  • Georgina N.
    4 hours

    Amazing!

  • Gregory D.
    16 hours

    I was stung by a jellyfish while vacationing in Florida as a kid. Unfortunately I don’t remember a whole lot about it...just that I felt something attached to my side around the stomach/hip area and then a sharp shooting pain. My side was extremely red and had a burning sensation. I don’t event remember how we treated it. I think I just lay on the beach and waited for the pain to go away.

  • Gary W.
    19 hours

    If you go to Australia, in particular North Queensland and the sign says beach closed, follow it as the jellyfish there can maim or kill you.

  • Pedron A.
    a day

    

  • Pedron A.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/jUg2O-3NwQo

  • Wendy R.
    a day

    Simple talcum powder takes the sting away

  • Miti A.
    a day

    True story, n u can die of gettin drown :S

  • Priyatosh M.
    a day

    

  • David B.
    a day

    Dear Brut, poisonous and venomous are not synonymous. Poison is ingested, venom is injected. A jellyfish cannot be poisonous if it injects it's venom. It's 2020, this shouldn't be a topic that still needs clarification.

  • Sarah K.
    a day

    

  • Sahil R.
    a day

    The jellyfish is a none dying creature in water. Since human assholity and stupidness led to a great reduction in the number of turtle due to plastic, pollution,etc. Now these so fantastic non dying creature are reproducing so fast as they don't have much demand. So let's congrats human actions again for disturbing the eco system.

  • Freddy H.
    a day

    Or you can just listen to them 😊: https://youtu.be/bP1SkB-Sny4

  • Cherry M.
    a day

    Yes I saw that in US

  • Elizabeth H.
    a day

    Beautiful but very Deadly.

  • Oize F.
    a day

    جميله جدا