back
Why some people don't want kids
"There's no natural internal drive to nurture another human for 18 to 25 years." More and more people are deciding not to have kids. Here's why ...
05/02/2022 1:30 PMupdated: 05/02/2022 1:32 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:23
Why some people don't want kids
- 4:05
Meet the free diver making the water inclusive for all bodies
- 1:34
One of the most beautiful bridges in the world
- 5:00
Meet Ruby Vizcarra: the model finding beauty in her albinism
- 4:24
How the “signal for help” is saving lives
- 2:34
How this river in the U.S. inspired an environmental movement
22 comments
Ugwu N.14 minutes
The interesting nuance to this topic is that there are many of these women who don't like to have children of their own but still would rather prefer to adopt a child or a dog or cat.Most of them are haunted by the idea of childbirth that they'd rather seek nurture,love,care and affection in a different form.All these will cause a further decline in birth rate of a section of humanity who are prone to such ideologies and it may not be beneficial in the long run.
Genevieve A.17 minutes
Now that is start human extinction and we know population going decrease with this example people.
Donald U.23 minutes
Over-population exist... Fact is that the human race is certainly not on the brink of extinction. There are already almost 8 billion (and counting) humans on this planet. So, taking into consideration that over-population is a real, and growing, problem...refusing to have children is, imo., a very wise and responsible choice in our days. Choosing to have kids, on the other hand, is, under this circumstances, a very selfish decision.
ऋषि ख.36 minutes
if you are happy then why ya need to justify that ?? you can also be happy with many other reasons.. you just don't know what is like to have one that's it, if ya cant have one then don't get jealous, enjoy your self but don't say that having is bad
Ijeoma I.37 minutes
Unmarried women with no children within a certain age bracket are some of the s*ddest people I know atleast in my country
Ashrar H.38 minutes
People think the destruction of the west will happen because of Nuclear weapons, a viral pandemic, and ICBM missiles from rival countries. The west will destroy itself by going extinct. These pages that promote this type of agenda/propaganda based on false inconclusive research will not help you.
Ijeoma I.40 minutes
But why make a movement about it?I mean if you don’t want children nobody will force you.I’m just happy the majority of people who choose to have children far outnumber the ones who choose not to
Bishop J.an hour
Had a lady who carried this narrative around with her husband till after divorce, they started throwing social media shots at each other and the man claims they tried to conceive but the lady couldn’t just conceive. Such stories don’t move anyone. All I know is there are a lot of sad people out there.
Zairel O.an hour
Die alone,die bitter and lonely? hell no!!,"go to the world and multiply"
Mel O.an hour
Not in this country but try enforcing this idea in china, india, pakistan, bangledash, brazil, where they have more than half of the global population.
Muhammad U.an hour
What about them who planned you as a child?
Ghund D.an hour
Wow failing to do the one thing nature intended for you 🙃
Nasir G.an hour
This is stupid, if you dont want to have kids then dont, why make a fuss about it?
Judy D.an hour
But have you(Brut)researched how this will affect our country in the future? We are already possibly in trouble with the already declining birth rate. There will be many less people to step into jobs that provide goods and services a society needs in order to maintain and survive.
SI T.an hour
This is what happens when you give over freedom to people those days
Mouhsinah K.an hour
How come their parents didn't have the same idea??
Stephen S.an hour
Why do they all look like lonely lemons?
Muhammad K.an hour
All i can say is mad people everywhere
Christos M.an hour
Too much analysis, if you are not having kids that's ok. End of story. If you want to have kids, that's ok. End of story.
Matt A.2 hours
I'm disgusted by self centered people.