'Cocaine hippos' threaten ecosystems in Colombia

A herd of hungry hippos. That's Pablo Escobar's legacy in Colombia. And they're multiplying…

02/05/2020 4:52 PM
2 comments

  • Jan D.
    35 minutes

    Wow! In the State of Connecticut you can't legally introduce trout to a water source. Here, it's a concern with hippos. What were they thinking? They were going to stay in that one area? There's a reason why Columbia has it's problems.

  • Mrs J.
    an hour

    No its more exspencive!!!!!!!