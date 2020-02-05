back
'Cocaine hippos' threaten ecosystems in Colombia
A herd of hungry hippos. That's Pablo Escobar's legacy in Colombia. And they're multiplying…
02/05/2020 4:52 PM
2 comments
Jan D.35 minutes
Wow! In the State of Connecticut you can't legally introduce trout to a water source. Here, it's a concern with hippos. What were they thinking? They were going to stay in that one area? There's a reason why Columbia has it's problems.
Mrs J.an hour
No its more exspencive!!!!!!!