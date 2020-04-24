back
"Fridays For Future" takes climate strikes online
"Climate change didn’t take a break, it is here and it is destroying people’s lives like it has always done." They may be under lockdown in each of their countries, but they are determined to keep on fighting. Here is the message of these young climate activists. �
04/24/2020 4:25 PMupdated: 04/24/2020 4:26 PM
