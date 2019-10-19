back
"I'm the Veteran, Not the Veteran's Wife."
"It's not my husband, it's me." Even after 33 years in the Navy, this veteran has to face gender biases against women in uniform. #WomensHistoryMonth
03/16/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:27 PM
Germean P.10/19/2019 02:02
People wanna give my 20 years to some man that I dont even own.
Tambi R.03/26/2019 14:10
Let's see the people who hate on her do what she has in duty . Trust me they would not last a day
Vita D.03/18/2019 00:57
I am a navy vet and a woman!
Linda K.03/17/2019 20:59
Share this on your own pages. Educate those on your page and they may pass on the education to others!
Cathy D.03/17/2019 15:39
When my husband and I go to Lowe's and use my discount, they always tell him Thank you for your services. And I always say it's me not him.
Nicole W.03/16/2019 19:22
The military medical facility made my *husband* an OB appt, because he was the spouse of the Active Duty member. 🤦♀️
Joe Y.03/16/2019 18:49
This is why people assume. Here are the percentages of women in the military. Army Officers 82% Men 18% Women Army Enlisted 84% Men 16% Women Navy Officers 82% Men 18% Women Navy Enlisted 81% Men 19% Women Marine Officers 93% Men 7% Women Marine Enlisted 92% Men 8% Women Air Force Officer 79% Men 21% Women Air Force Enlisted 81% Men 19% Women So even though you make up a larger percentage of the population, you normally represent somewhere between 10-20% of our Armed Forces. Sorry, but when you start to participate more, you'll get more recognition. I'm sure there are plenty of women plumbers out there too, but we all know what we assume when we picture a plumber.
Versie G.03/16/2019 18:12
Nobody cares
Lynda L.03/16/2019 17:55
You are a true hero, JoAnn Ortioff. I hope you will inspire young women in this country, and I hope our Armed Services remains inclusive, and will give credit where credit is due. Thank you for your service. ❤️
Eye G.03/16/2019 15:30
😴😴😴😴😴