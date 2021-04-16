back

“I want women to get comfortable with the word “slut’”

She’s a trans woman on a mission to teach all women to embrace their sexuality: Meet Cassie Brighter, the founder of SmartSluts.

04/16/2021
12 comments

  • Carl H.
    14 minutes

    Who cares aww poor me misunderstood

  • Bryce P.
    15 minutes

    So a guy teaching women how to be a woman? Got it.

  • Theresa L.
    an hour

    Why the hell would I take advice from a guy ??

  • Scott M.
    an hour

    How does he know what it actually “feels like” to be a women? I think he’s guessing . If I was a woman, and then this dude started explaining to me what my clitoris was meant to feel like.... I’d prolly be like... joe Biden , “cmon man.” Ya know the thing !

  • Chuka O.
    an hour

    No matter what you try to say,I Believe in natural phenomenal, you are still like a man,

  • Antonio N.
    an hour

    Bruh women dont need your help staaaahp

  • Jay D.
    an hour

    Why couldn't it embrace the fact that he's a man?

  • Fredy A.
    2 hours

    😭😭😭 oh western countries They pretend to have the best civilization

  • Kimberly J.
    2 hours

    He needs to go sit down 😂 sir/ma’am

  • Decker S.
    2 hours

    Disgusting

  • Tia M.
    2 hours

    Tasted? WHY?

  • Alfred M.
    2 hours

    Rachel levine 🤮

