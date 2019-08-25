back
"Made in America"
President Trump loves to promote products that are "made in America" — but his own brand tells a different story.
08/02/2019 1:58 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 10:38 AM
Phil S.08/25/2019 15:32
🖕Your ugly lying face.
Budz M.08/24/2019 02:39
Murit.
Joseph L.08/20/2019 20:16
Just a man of his word ? MAGA hat made in China !
Larry B.08/16/2019 23:05
Total scumbag pos..
John B.08/15/2019 20:03
TRUMP 2020
Patrick S.08/08/2019 00:32
He's so full of it. It's ridiculous how these idiots feel like he's doing a great job.
Fakhria N.08/04/2019 17:17
Been fighting long nd hard 😆a
Richard J.08/03/2019 19:26
IMPEACH HIM NOW !!!I
আতাউল ক.08/03/2019 15:13
My country made the golf hat! I am sure it has no influence over Donald Trump thoughts.🙂
Hani D.08/03/2019 14:20
This guy is real show man , but stupid crazy one that still lives in the past
Kit M.08/03/2019 12:52
What is that, lie # 1,000,000,000,000? 😂😂😂
Angel R.08/03/2019 10:28
Trump should become an astronauta. He is taken up space.
Angel R.08/03/2019 10:25
Et Tu Brutus. Blondie
Pat M.08/03/2019 09:16
His lips are moving,
Manant P.08/03/2019 03:20
And he is preparing an order for buying medicines from Canada....
Richard E.08/03/2019 01:28
SILLY THAT MEANS MADE BY CO. YOU MOVED OVERSEAS OR NAME AND OFFICE IN AMERICA AND YOU KNOW THIS. YOU EVEN PAY FOR AMERIC MOVE OVERSEA OVER AND OVER AGAIN. BIG DUMMY
VJ D.08/03/2019 01:07
Donald Trump is smart, It's obvious that he's trying to do something.
Mary O.08/02/2019 23:29
what about your oroducts and your daughters that are all made in other countries???
Paul S.08/02/2019 20:37
Only the most gullible could believe anything trump says anymore. He has proven to be full of BS whenever he speaks.
Sharla S.08/02/2019 18:34
Probably because there are no manufacturers in the United States that make these products and American vodka is s***