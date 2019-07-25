back
#TBT: a vegan family back in 1976
This French family has decided to go vegan. That was back in 1976. #TBT
07/25/2019 11:03 AM
- 354.6k
- 2.1k
- 198
138 comments
Virginie S.08/09/2019 15:48
Just eat local, that's way better for you and for the environment.
Virginie S.08/09/2019 15:47
Pas pour moi.. Je rêve, pour de vrai, de merguez et de T-Bones... (Pas les moyens d'acheter souvent de la viande, flexitarienne par nécessité -carnivore de naissance) 😁
Arina K.08/03/2019 10:46
so cute and so French
Taissir G.08/02/2019 19:33
hanti had l3a2ila dghya atwalmi m3aha
Wilma S.08/01/2019 11:33
And you led the way- even as a fiercely committed little girl. I cringe now when I think of what I believed you should have been eating. It was all wrong for you. We have an excellent new Canada Food guide which the meat and dairy industry is trying hard to re-write. It’s all about the money. ☹️
Esther S.08/01/2019 09:28
This reminds me of when I wanted to go vegetarian as a girl. was like..."Oh, it's awful. We knew a vegetarian. They just eat birdseed." But watching this video....it looks like "birdseed" wasn't so far off in the 1970s, their meal looks pretty uninspiring. I am so glad that vegetarianism and veganism went mainstream, and that not only is the food more inspiring, but the education behind nutrition is so much more robust.
Yomar S.08/01/2019 02:51
The happiness of the family is overwhelmed!!
Amenatave Y.08/01/2019 02:39
What is this for God's sake?is it edible?
Nyoman D.08/01/2019 02:15
Nice...🙏
Lamine L.08/01/2019 00:03
Oui, c’est l’Afrique noire qui a souffert des mauvais esprits
Iudith C.07/31/2019 21:07
Kids look hungry and frustrated but afraid to say it 😂
Riyad M.07/31/2019 16:46
Algerian hhhhhh
Prakash C.07/31/2019 16:03
Thanks.
Earll N.07/31/2019 13:04
meat = animals = living thing plants also a living thing too.. they breathe and they want to live too.. stop eating them, stop eating plants 😂
Udayan S.07/31/2019 12:35
Those kids look resentful af
Fatema S.07/31/2019 12:03
, , voilà
Ma S.07/31/2019 10:32
wtf hahahaha
Khâlil K.07/31/2019 09:23
قناة فرنسيه..
Shey M.07/31/2019 09:01
Poor kids...
Feriel Y.07/31/2019 08:38
Mdrrr madame les plaisirs de la bouffe sont les plus extraordinaires de la vie donc bele3