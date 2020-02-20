back

#TBT: actor Michel Simon predicted the sixth mass extinction in 1965

When the Swiss actor Michel Simon predicted the extinction of birds, of insects, and of all life on Earth... back in 1965. #tbt

02/20/2020 11:59 AM
  • 14.8k
  • 21

Discover

  1. Protests against a new pipeline spread across Canada

  2. #TBT: actor Michel Simon predicted the sixth mass extinction in 1965

  3. 5 good news stories for the planet

  4. Pangolins under threat as illegal trafficking grows

  5. Fire Drill Fridays, Jane Fonda's climate fight

  6. Hanging bridges in Costa Rica's canopy

21 comments

  • Patrick L.
    7 hours

    Well he’s an actor, so his opinion must be credible. Just as todays actors. Tip: Famous... doesn’t necessarily equal to credible. Idolize them if you will, but stick to what they are famous for.

  • MC E.
    9 hours

    hadden we het laatst over vrouwelijke premiers!!

  • John G.
    11 hours

    "Soon there will be none" people talking total nonsense 55 years ago as well as today #climatemergency #massextinction

  • Guy M.
    13 hours

    Let's just hope the next species to be "custodians" of the planet have the skill set for the job, because we failed miserably.

  • Jan H.
    13 hours

    ‘Women could have saved the earth but they have no say’ and Fk all has changed in that department 😡 Males with their insatiable egos and need to control will kill Us all.

  • Linda R.
    15 hours

    he's right. humans are are an invasive species...where ever we go, we bring trash and kill everything in sight.

  • Lucette S.
    16 hours

    We are creating our own Extinction !

  • Noaman K.
    17 hours

    So why evolution is not working now, if environment changes, rapidly, then why not 😁 animals evolved according to the environment???? Instead of being extinct,🙄

  • Steven B.
    18 hours

    Looks like Stan Ogden off coronation Street 🤔😂

  • Patrick A.
    18 hours

    this is the time that Rachel Carsons fine book "Silent Spring" came to my notice, it really started something, DDT was halted in it's tracks, CFCs were banned by the USA, though that took a bit longer in the rest of the world, lead tetra-ethyl came out of petrol. Now we must address NeoNics, and stop the slaughter.

  • Gwen S.
    18 hours

    Too late.....

  • Aarti B.
    18 hours

    We should conserve these amazing creations of God !

  • Cinda D.
    19 hours

    Interesting

  • Sheila R.
    19 hours

    Such foresight - we are the inessential species and we are the destroyers.

  • Adam B.
    19 hours

    I got these thoughts in school and started to rebel and iv watched it happening not just that but world wide civil wars

  • Sikandar Z.
    20 hours

    On point (y) people will tear this down through sarcasm cause its easier to live in a ball of denial .

  • Anthony W.
    20 hours

    Here's a scientific fact....99% of all life ever to have existed on earth is extinct!

  • Seth H.
    20 hours

    you can blame companies like Dupont for this as well as big oil and big pharma!

  • Christine C.
    21 hours

    Michel SIMON avait raison 🌑🌏💔

  • Nicholas S.
    21 hours

    Predicted?!?!?....its been going on for millions of years....smh.....did he "predict" the extinction of dinosaurs too!!!!...lol