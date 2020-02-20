Protests against a new pipeline spread across Canada
#TBT: actor Michel Simon predicted the sixth mass extinction in 1965
5 good news stories for the planet
Pangolins under threat as illegal trafficking grows
Fire Drill Fridays, Jane Fonda's climate fight
Hanging bridges in Costa Rica's canopy
Well he’s an actor, so his opinion must be credible.
Just as todays actors.
Tip: Famous... doesn’t necessarily equal to credible.
Idolize them if you will, but stick to what they are famous for.
hadden we het laatst over vrouwelijke premiers!!
"Soon there will be none" people talking total nonsense 55 years ago as well as today #climatemergency #massextinction
Let's just hope the next species to be "custodians" of the planet have the skill set for the job, because we failed miserably.
‘Women could have saved the earth but they have no say’ and
Fk all has changed in that department 😡 Males with their insatiable egos and need to control will kill
Us all.
he's right. humans are are an invasive species...where ever we go, we bring trash and kill everything in sight.
We are creating our own Extinction !
So why evolution is not working now, if environment changes, rapidly, then why not 😁 animals evolved according to the environment???? Instead of being extinct,🙄
Looks like Stan Ogden off coronation Street 🤔😂
this is the time that Rachel Carsons fine book "Silent Spring" came to my notice, it really started something, DDT was halted in it's tracks, CFCs were banned by the USA, though that took a bit longer in the rest of the world, lead tetra-ethyl came out of petrol. Now we must address NeoNics, and stop the slaughter.
Too late.....
We should conserve these amazing creations of God !
Interesting
Such foresight - we are the inessential species and we are the destroyers.
I got these thoughts in school and started to rebel and iv watched it happening not just that but world wide civil wars
On point (y) people will tear this down through sarcasm cause its easier to live in a ball of denial .
Here's a scientific fact....99% of all life ever to have existed on earth is extinct!
you can blame companies like Dupont for this as well as big oil and big pharma!
Michel SIMON avait raison 🌑🌏💔
Predicted?!?!?....its been going on for millions of years....smh.....did he "predict" the extinction of dinosaurs too!!!!...lol
21 comments
Patrick L.7 hours
Well he’s an actor, so his opinion must be credible. Just as todays actors. Tip: Famous... doesn’t necessarily equal to credible. Idolize them if you will, but stick to what they are famous for.
MC E.9 hours
hadden we het laatst over vrouwelijke premiers!!
John G.11 hours
"Soon there will be none" people talking total nonsense 55 years ago as well as today #climatemergency #massextinction
Guy M.13 hours
Let's just hope the next species to be "custodians" of the planet have the skill set for the job, because we failed miserably.
Jan H.13 hours
‘Women could have saved the earth but they have no say’ and Fk all has changed in that department 😡 Males with their insatiable egos and need to control will kill Us all.
Linda R.15 hours
he's right. humans are are an invasive species...where ever we go, we bring trash and kill everything in sight.
Lucette S.16 hours
We are creating our own Extinction !
Noaman K.17 hours
So why evolution is not working now, if environment changes, rapidly, then why not 😁 animals evolved according to the environment???? Instead of being extinct,🙄
Steven B.18 hours
Looks like Stan Ogden off coronation Street 🤔😂
Patrick A.18 hours
this is the time that Rachel Carsons fine book "Silent Spring" came to my notice, it really started something, DDT was halted in it's tracks, CFCs were banned by the USA, though that took a bit longer in the rest of the world, lead tetra-ethyl came out of petrol. Now we must address NeoNics, and stop the slaughter.
Gwen S.18 hours
Too late.....
Aarti B.18 hours
We should conserve these amazing creations of God !
Cinda D.19 hours
Interesting
Sheila R.19 hours
Such foresight - we are the inessential species and we are the destroyers.
Adam B.19 hours
I got these thoughts in school and started to rebel and iv watched it happening not just that but world wide civil wars
Sikandar Z.20 hours
On point (y) people will tear this down through sarcasm cause its easier to live in a ball of denial .
Anthony W.20 hours
Here's a scientific fact....99% of all life ever to have existed on earth is extinct!
Seth H.20 hours
you can blame companies like Dupont for this as well as big oil and big pharma!
Christine C.21 hours
Michel SIMON avait raison 🌑🌏💔
Nicholas S.21 hours
Predicted?!?!?....its been going on for millions of years....smh.....did he "predict" the extinction of dinosaurs too!!!!...lol