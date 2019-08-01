back
#TBT : French television was already wondering about the melting of glaciers in 1963
In 1963, 4 years before the first global warming predictions, French television was already wondering about the melting of glaciers. #TBT
08/01/2019 3:07 PMupdated: 08/01/2019 5:27 PM
7 comments
Martin S.08/04/2019 01:09
1963 was 67 years after the publication of Svante Arrhenius' calculation of the effect of doubling atmospheric carbon dioxide and his observation that humans were "evaporating our coal mines into the atmosphere". I would call that a prediction of global warming.
Aysha J.08/03/2019 06:45
Dont you know, global warming and climate change is a farce!? Thats what most people still think.
Amos L.08/02/2019 18:11
If we continue to pollute our own body with junk surely will be sick, if we continue to pollute our only planet called Earth, only dammed fools will not understand the results 😮😣😥
Anthony W.08/02/2019 07:28
Oh no a Frenchman over exaggerating lol....whatever next,a frenchman winning a fight and not running away 🤔🙄😂
Farys S.08/02/2019 03:24
'60 camera good autofocus
Rita C.08/01/2019 20:18
Tdh Orlando if you went out your door and the sea level or river level changed by 6 or 8m you would wonder hmmm what is happening here. Do we need to move, take action. Yes things change but when they change rapidly they impact people's lives hence wondering do we need to take action to safe guards lives, property etc. If you don't consider that you are putting yourself at risk! Remember people have been living in the French Alps for a very long time and there were few changes to the glaciers...it would have been in the written, verbal histories, so these people did note it and recognised it as something to be monitored, studied and if possible action taken!
Tdh O.08/01/2019 20:06
It holds mysteries only to the clueless idiots who look at the world in their lifetime and ASSUME that the world was always like THEY SAW IT and will always be like THEY SAW IT. Guess what? It WONT ALWAYS BE LIKE YOU SAW IT. Glaciers come and glaciers go and the world moves on and does just fine.