#TBT: The resurgence of electric cars
When the electric car was the future back in 1894. #tbt
Haven’t seen this before? It’s been on the road since 1942.
For cities, electric traction certainly owes its advantage to its cleanliness and practicality, since all items, all household appliances, are now electric. The beginnings of the electric car coincide with those of automotive history. The first one was the Jeantaud in 1894. There were also special designs, like Grand Duke Nicholas’, then utilitarian vehicles, and driving schools for Parisian taxi drivers among others.
Why did the production of electric cars start to decrease and lack popularity in the 20th century? There were several reasons, but it is believed that the main one was that it wasn’t manly enough. The owner of a car in 1900 is the same kind who, today, has a Ferrari, Maserati or Lamborghini. A car was something manly, something to get around in and impress people with. An electric car was silent, it was calm, while a gasoline-powered car made noise, smelled bad and the “male” had to start it with a crank.
For the time being, each of us is familiar with these long lines of cars that are too long, too empty, inappropriate for city traffic. And yet, without being too unrealistic, we can hope that, the electric car will soon provide a solution to all this. Manufactured on a large scale, it could become the ideal second car.
Brut.
52 comments
Cal W.02/12/2020 07:12
Looks like you are the crumple zone in this thing 😂
Jim J.02/11/2020 02:21
French were cutting edge at one time.
Jeroen W.02/09/2020 22:40
Zie het stukje Waar i ingehaald wordt door een fiets
Aarti B.02/02/2020 09:05
Amazing !
Fernando S.02/01/2020 17:19
The powers want to DESTROY the Earth
Donna W.02/01/2020 09:37
Get freight off the roads and on canals, railways and let's all use these sweet little cars (modern day versions).
Baboluki K.02/01/2020 03:44
Kante ya Rona koloi ya motlakase e Kae bagaetsho?
Luis S.02/01/2020 03:35
El auto eléctrico fue una tecnología antigua pero por intereses corporativos multinacionales fue sepultado para consumir combustibles fósiles que le dan ganancias a ciertas compañías.
Deiby J.02/01/2020 03:11
Mejor ni digo nada que vaina!!! SIMPLE
Hector R.02/01/2020 02:07
Greed.
Albs A.02/01/2020 01:17
Yes the electric cars are effective in safetyness of our environment meanwhile there is an invention that the machine of car convert of using only water chemical as a energy but the oil company is alarm because they will loss there bussiness because the water are more cheaper than oil. As the same of electricity.
Rafael S.02/01/2020 00:04
Pero las empresas petroleras jamas lo dejarian alcanzar el exito en la industria automotriz
Aizel D.01/31/2020 23:31
..
Donald U.01/31/2020 23:17
The discovery of abundant fossil fuel reservoirs killed the electric car.
Faycal K.01/31/2020 23:05
And now she stay in the future
Alberto C.01/31/2020 22:37
mira
Frans S.01/31/2020 22:33
Oil and oil .. All Oil Companies will colapse when the electric cars rise up
Frans S.01/31/2020 22:32
Oil and oil .. All Oil Companies will colapse when the electri cars rise up
Omar O.01/31/2020 22:28
COMO SIEMPRE, el humano, solo le interesa sus ingresos y NADA el medio ambiente.
Andi J.01/31/2020 21:51
Halo mbah. Motuba listrik