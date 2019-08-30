back
#TBT: The tragic death of the Tasmanian tigers
He was the last surviving Tasmanian tiger. But at the time, no one suspected that his death could bring a whole species to extinction. That was back in 1936. #TBT
08/30/2019 8:09 AM
316 comments
Eric J.2 days
Humans are piece of shit.
Ryan B.3 days
Very sad sorry
Brandon M.3 days
Look what humans do.
Rodica G.12/11/2019 16:43
Such a shame !!!
Rajah M.12/09/2019 01:05
We have taken their lands,exterminated animals and plants disbalanced the ecosystems....this is the extermination of humanity itself.we all row in same boat on Mother Earth back and abuse it....where are we heading.Unfortunately we will also perish one day to be forgotten in oblivion...WHAT SORT OF WORLD ARE WE LEAVING BEHIND FOR OUR CHILDREN!!!
Diana F.12/06/2019 00:04
I hate human behind!!😡so destructive and decadent
Axhel W.12/05/2019 09:25
Que bonito animal, ojala lo pudieramos clonar
Egle P.12/02/2019 10:09
Maby if he can goo he can save hes kids :(
Luciano A.12/01/2019 21:39
Homem = assassino.
Dorothee H.11/23/2019 10:38
Of all terrestrial mammals 60% are pets and livestock for people to eat and exploit for milk and eggs, 36% are human animals and only 4% are wildlife. There's a problem there and daily species disappear and the oceans are polluted and completely overfished as well. I only see going organic vegan as a solution to this misery and restoring nature instead of destroying it!
Maimuna S.11/23/2019 08:43
He looks more of a dog than a cat
Ganes V.11/19/2019 11:50
Doesnt look like a tiger..more like a cross breed between a hyena and a dog or so🤔
Laura D.11/12/2019 00:19
Humans are the most vile on this planet
Mark B.11/10/2019 02:19
I cant stand hunting for "sport." You have to be a real piece of shit to justify killing something just to do it. I think we will have to pay the toll at some point as a species. Nature has to find a balance.
Irina S.10/24/2019 01:03
How sad 😞 that humanity is like a virus 🦠 killiing everything around including themselves
Christian N.10/07/2019 17:08
HUMANS ARE DISGUSTING..
Khaled S.09/29/2019 09:17
Humans are so stupid killing all kind of life just to satisfy there hunger for more wealth in any expense
Garry H.09/19/2019 03:05
Died in captivity. Maybe in the wild he would have found a mate
Iya P.09/14/2019 12:41
Why some humans are so cruel Humans are murdering the earth little by little
Mark C.09/10/2019 05:00
How sad and we have learned nothing