#TBT: Volcanologist Haroun Tazieff's warning about climate change in 1979
A 2 or 3°C increase in temperatures, polar ice melting... 40 years ago, volcanologist Haroun Tazieff was sounding the alarm. And already met with scepticism... #tbt
10/17/2019 10:41 AM
32 comments
Filipa M.10/20/2019 22:08
Not scepticism. It's a debate, it's different. Science can't be politically pushed. Man-made global warming was, and still is, a hypothesis, not a theory. I wish people around the world would protest against pollution and the degradation of ecosystems instead of focusing specifically on such a debatable and complex subject as "climate change".
Robert M.10/19/2019 22:20
Climate change a hoax? https://www.cnn.com/videos/bestoftv/2014/11/01/global-warming-storm-at-weather-channel.cnn
Alex R.10/19/2019 20:58
Los entendido en la materia adviertieron hace ya 60 años de las consecuencias de la deforestación y el incremento de emisión de los gaces invernaderos, CO2 y metano, así que cuando llegue el colapso ambiental y la mortandad masiva y dolorosa de el virus letal homos sapiente, esta depredadora especie se exterminara por su imbecilidad colectiva.
Isaac G.10/19/2019 02:59
Propaganda
Jon H.10/19/2019 01:57
These people have always existed. People who see short term profits to be more important than human sustainability.
Laure A.10/18/2019 21:37
Humble Tazhieff, face au grand Cousteau ,qui avait en 1979 le discours juste et une clairvoyance on ne peut plus exacte et vérifiée aujourd’hui ... Quoiqu’en disaient les sceptiques dont faisait partie Cousteau à l'époque... mais qui a bien changé d’avis ensuite en constatant les changements qui se sont opérés jusqu’à sa mort dans les océans !... Bravo ...un débat à revisualiser maintenant et qui devrait faire réfléchir les sceptiques et méditer sur la capacité de l’homme à refuser l’ évidence lorsque pourtant elle lui fait face!...
Kerrianne C.10/18/2019 09:50
“We can plant trees!” But we won’t. The pursuit of profits will ironically lead to the demise of civilized society where one could make those profits. When crops fail, when mass extinctions fundamentally change the ecosystems we rely on, when people migrate en mass to flee droughts, fire zones, flood zones, etc.... we’ll be at each other’s throats and all this dithering and denial will be moot.
Vigilabo S.10/18/2019 08:33
There's no reasoning with greed. Unfortunately you just have to wait until the worst happen for them to come to their senses.
Craig M.10/18/2019 00:10
Then find and fine the companies responsible for the chemicals, then find and in prison the government officials who lined their pockets with “lobbyists” money!! For example, who were the government officials who constantly lied and said nicotine wasn’t addictive and yet they know damn well it was all along and profited while millions died?
Mike J.10/17/2019 21:26
This your burden America. A generation educated by religious institutions that has stunted your Men’s education and understanding of science that the only way they can even feel good about themselves is to pretend they’re smarter than scientists who actually study the field. Good luck America, not sure if you’ll survive the ignorance and arrogance of this generation of self loathing. Better hope the millennials can spot a grifter better than these guys.
H B.10/17/2019 21:22
What an amazing team of true elite. I can listen them day and nights nd weeks long withour getting bored AT ALL. It is also veru hearth breaking that, 40 years ago, France was represented by such elite names. Nowadays its synonimus with sarkozy, macron, 50 weeks long protest, corrupted politicians etc.
Matt P.10/17/2019 21:18
More propaganda and fear mongering from brut nature for the pathetic climate cultist to lick up.....just sad and desperate.
Joan M.10/17/2019 20:32
When will we listen!
Colin D.10/17/2019 20:24
More Bullshit....get off the so called Intelligentsia bandwagon
Bruce B.10/17/2019 19:40
So volcanos produce exponentially more c02 than humans ever have, annually. But we should all pay out the nose in taxes and go back to the stone age. Lolololololol
Shona M.10/17/2019 19:29
Trees, eh. I can do that.
Siganus S.10/17/2019 18:46
Haha, c'est drôle ! Enfin, presque...
James S.10/17/2019 17:27
More bullshit. The amount of fear put into the sheep is unreal. They cant even predict the weather in 2 weeks time. You want alarm go back to 50s London where poisonous smog was thick in the air. Lead was taken out of petrol in the 80s. We were gonna be underwater by 2000...the ozone layer in the 80s and nuclear weapons. Target the children as they are the first to have fear put in them. If we have 12 yrs left nothing we could do now would reverse. The natural system is too vast and too vast and complex for scientists to even know. A volcano will spew more c02 into the atmosphere in one eruption than all the cars put together. Where was the outrage at real issues like big business burning the Amazon or geo engineering (i suggest you look that up)...the earth naturally changes. No one alive has experienced centuries of weather patterns yet we know all in a single second we are here. Bullshit. Absolute lies. Funny that all the gov and corporate backed scientists sow these seeds. If they were that worried then Teslas plans for free renewable energy would of be carried through and big business would shut down their operations tomorrow. Those of us that see through it know where its going...more money out of ordinary peoples pockets, only the rich permitted to fly and drive, fearful divided people easier to control, orwellian dystopian control, eugenics and poss wiping out of millions. By the way London has rarely surpassed a hot summer as in 1976. They change the names to suit the agenda...first global warming (when that didnt wash) climate change. Theres over 3000 scientists not affiliated to mainstream that have called hoax too
Pascal R.10/17/2019 16:05
Life is releasing huge amounts of plastic. Plastic absorbs heat and releases toxins.
Syed S.10/17/2019 16:00
For the better , we have to liquefy the human race for betterment and find a way to make industries use green energy