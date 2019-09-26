TBT: When former French president Jacques Chirac

"Our house is burning and we're looking away"\n\nFormer French president Jacques Chirac has just passed away. Those were his words 17 years ago. #TBT
28 comments
Liam H.09/30/2019 23:19
Its sad barely anything has changed
Shan P.09/28/2019 23:48
Koskesh ,supporter of mollas
Мија М.09/27/2019 15:04
Don’t make a legend! He was just another killer master!
Raymond K.09/26/2019 22:16
yes imperialism and "the golden ball of world domination", (a catholic scam) have brought us all, to ruin as a planet, but we cannot admit it, so the solution is very far away.
Marko L.09/26/2019 21:50
Thx God.
Alicja Z.09/26/2019 19:07
R.I.P Jacques
Zbigniew S.09/26/2019 17:57
Ta nuta grana jest od wieków muzycy się zmieniają publika mondrzeje
Corinne W.09/26/2019 16:51
R.I.P. No one listens 😥
Rādhā K.09/26/2019 16:24
bro . Have you seen rascals ? Here is one . He know his house is burning . But still he is instead of saving it , trying to construct a govind colony on Moon 😂😂😂 these people are simply trying to make possible thing impossible and impossible thing possible
Samuel L.09/26/2019 16:08
Quel saint homme. 😔
Marilu S.09/26/2019 14:48
R.I.P.
Bill H.09/26/2019 14:37
🙏R.I.P.🙏
Santiago M.09/26/2019 14:34
Wonderful man that also was against the illegal war against Iraq
Bruno K.09/26/2019 14:20
Rip idiot
Dick W.09/26/2019 13:59
Look in China’s room.
Nichita N.09/26/2019 13:56
Even if he made mistakes, he said something important, we are all responsible for what is happening on Earth and must, through our own actions, save the planet.
Lazhar M.09/26/2019 13:50
Malheureusement, il y a une tentative
Armend S.09/26/2019 13:20
One of the good old guy's, RIP.
Konrad S.09/26/2019 13:19
I shook his hand.
احمد س.09/26/2019 13:15
.