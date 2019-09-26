back

#TBT: When former French president Jacques Chirac

"Our house is burning and we're looking away" Former French president Jacques Chirac has just passed away. Those were his words 17 years ago. #TBT

09/26/2019 12:23 PM
  • 19.2k
  • 31

28 comments

  • Liam H.
    09/30/2019 23:19

    Its sad barely anything has changed

  • Shan P.
    09/28/2019 23:48

    Koskesh ,supporter of mollas

  • Мија М.
    09/27/2019 15:04

    Don’t make a legend! He was just another killer master!

  • Raymond K.
    09/26/2019 22:16

    yes imperialism and "the golden ball of world domination", (a catholic scam) have brought us all, to ruin as a planet, but we cannot admit it, so the solution is very far away.

  • Marko L.
    09/26/2019 21:50

    Thx God.

  • Alicja Z.
    09/26/2019 19:07

    R.I.P Jacques

  • Zbigniew S.
    09/26/2019 17:57

    Ta nuta grana jest od wieków muzycy się zmieniają publika mondrzeje

  • Corinne W.
    09/26/2019 16:51

    R.I.P. No one listens 😥

  • Rādhā K.
    09/26/2019 16:24

    bro . Have you seen rascals ? Here is one . He know his house is burning . But still he is instead of saving it , trying to construct a govind colony on Moon 😂😂😂 these people are simply trying to make possible thing impossible and impossible thing possible

  • Samuel L.
    09/26/2019 16:08

    Quel saint homme. 😔

  • Marilu S.
    09/26/2019 14:48

    R.I.P.

  • Bill H.
    09/26/2019 14:37

    🙏R.I.P.🙏

  • Santiago M.
    09/26/2019 14:34

    Wonderful man that also was against the illegal war against Iraq

  • Bruno K.
    09/26/2019 14:20

    Rip idiot

  • Dick W.
    09/26/2019 13:59

    Look in China’s room.

  • Nichita N.
    09/26/2019 13:56

    Even if he made mistakes, he said something important, we are all responsible for what is happening on Earth and must, through our own actions, save the planet.

  • Lazhar M.
    09/26/2019 13:50

    Malheureusement, il y a une tentative

  • Armend S.
    09/26/2019 13:20

    One of the good old guy's, RIP.

  • Konrad S.
    09/26/2019 13:19

    I shook his hand.

  • احمد س.
    09/26/2019 13:15

    .