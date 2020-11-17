back
"The Tiger Mafia”: for 10 years, he investigated the underside of tiger trafficking
Alive, they are sold to zoos or small menageries. When dead, their skin, claws or bones are transformed into traditional remedies or luxury products… For 10 years, he investigated the tiger trade in Asia. FOUR PAWS International shines a light on Karl Ammann’s new documentary.
6 comments
Christine W.17 minutes
So many evil & greedy humans on this planet!
AL L.43 minutes
Revolting ...
Cislariu A.an hour
China is the biggest shame of the world. How is it possible that such a great country to allow such great animals to suffer like this
Souparno S.an hour
Is there a single thing good about this china ? A single thing ? I want to know
Brut nature3 hours
For more details on Four Paws’s role in fighting illegal tiger trade: https://www.four-paws.org/our-stories/press-releases/exposed-how-the-tiger-mafia-in-asia-and-europe-trades-with-endangered-big-cats
Brut nature3 hours
The new documentary "The Tiger Mafia" by wildlife crime investigator Karl Ammann exposes discoveries from ten years of investigation into the tiger trade in Asia 👉 https://www.thetigermafia.co/home