"The Tiger Mafia”: for 10 years, he investigated the underside of tiger trafficking

Alive, they are sold to zoos or small menageries. When dead, their skin, claws or bones are transformed into traditional remedies or luxury products… For 10 years, he investigated the tiger trade in Asia. FOUR PAWS International shines a light on Karl Ammann’s new documentary.

11/17/2020 5:42 PM
    "The Tiger Mafia": for 10 years, he investigated the underside of tiger trafficking

6 comments

  • Christine W.
    17 minutes

    So many evil & greedy humans on this planet!

  • AL L.
    43 minutes

    Revolting ...

  • Cislariu A.
    an hour

    China is the biggest shame of the world. How is it possible that such a great country to allow such great animals to suffer like this

  • Souparno S.
    an hour

    Is there a single thing good about this china ? A single thing ? I want to know

  • Brut nature
    3 hours

    For more details on Four Paws’s role in fighting illegal tiger trade: https://www.four-paws.org/our-stories/press-releases/exposed-how-the-tiger-mafia-in-asia-and-europe-trades-with-endangered-big-cats

  • Brut nature
    3 hours

    The new documentary "The Tiger Mafia" by wildlife crime investigator Karl Ammann exposes discoveries from ten years of investigation into the tiger trade in Asia 👉 https://www.thetigermafia.co/home

