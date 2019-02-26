back

"This is America" parody causes outrage

Childish Gambino's Grammy-winning "This is America" sparked a conversation around race and violence — but have you seen the parody? 😬 It's been about nine months and the video's still facing backlash.

02/17/2019 11:19 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 3:09 PM
  • 62.7k
  • 41

35 comments

  • Esme R.
    02/26/2019 04:56

    Eleazar Herrera the lady i told you about

  • Ben S.
    02/21/2019 02:14

    She's not funny at all!!

  • Farhat K.
    02/21/2019 00:20

    Nice

  • Cacique C.
    02/20/2019 01:50

    Sue her

  • Alicia F.
    02/19/2019 02:46

    I don't even know who she is. Irrelevant.

  • Lexi V.
    02/18/2019 06:40

    EW - also a fan of a babd who's member she broke the heart of

  • Zakria M.
    02/18/2019 05:31

    Since when TF music industry became political, make songs, collect your money & STFU.

  • Izoria C.
    02/18/2019 04:49

    I honestly forgot about her lol.

  • Senitra W.
    02/18/2019 01:32

    So being that i couldnt see her parody of this is america.... Im supposed to go look it up?? Foh, i dont have a clue who she is for 1

  • Kevin D.
    02/18/2019 01:31

    This is America is a RIP of American Pharoah

  • Korey C.
    02/18/2019 00:37

    Good for her. It was fun.

  • Michael W.
    02/17/2019 21:45

    dear fat people was great, havnt seen this video, so cant comment on it

  • Mona G.
    02/17/2019 19:44

    I like her video.

  • Sara'nDave V.
    02/17/2019 19:41

    Stop giving her attention!

  • Kay S.
    02/17/2019 18:40

    She's gross.

  • Tracy A.
    02/17/2019 18:09

    There's a difference between parody and satire.

  • Joline F.
    02/17/2019 17:24

    It's not satire. She thinks she is better than everyone else.

  • Alex S.
    02/17/2019 17:20

    She’s not even funny...

  • Tressa C.
    02/17/2019 17:17

    Don't share this with anyone... make sure she doesn't win (no free publicity).

  • Miguel C.
    02/17/2019 17:17

    Brut trying to revive old race baiting material like last weeks leftovers.

