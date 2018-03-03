back
"Tiger selfies" cause outrage
A selfie with a tiger?! Tourists in Thailand were game for the dangerous photo op while the animal was chained and prodded. (via Brut nature)
03/03/2018 8:02 PM
3424 comments
Sandra K.02/19/2019 10:28
Megha S.10/25/2018 19:20
Very sad and pathetic
Nguyễn P.06/02/2018 13:57
Chụp hình với hổ em nói ở thái nè chồng
Silvino O.06/01/2018 02:39
Que mala onda ojalá se los trage y a los turistas
Sujataactive S.06/01/2018 02:14
Very bad
Yasmin A.06/01/2018 01:14
الله ياخدكم
Yasmin A.06/01/2018 01:14
مزع يمزعكم ويمزع صوركم تفو
Ludy L.06/01/2018 00:59
Porque no le puyan el jopo a los qie estan posando para la foto No al maltrato Animal
Jeremiah W.05/31/2018 23:43
there are many other ways to make him roar without poking 1 of them is training him
Faraz A.05/31/2018 22:25
yes finally a good news about this 💪🏻
Mariia T.05/31/2018 21:41
is it true? 😭
Parvez M.05/31/2018 17:32
live & let live.
Parvez M.05/31/2018 17:31
leave them alone.
Ruchi S.05/31/2018 16:53
This guy should be behind bars....and these tourists.....what kind of ppl are they.... I wont be surprised if that poor animal attacks them in rage....and he should do that....
Esme M.05/31/2018 16:12
Pobre sitos leonés 😔
Ben A.05/31/2018 15:22
If they haven't even anu human rights in these Asian countries what do they expect when it comes to animals?
Nisha D.05/31/2018 15:01
Selfish people
Axel V.05/31/2018 14:46
asi tu queriendo atrapar tortugas y no se que mas para tomarte fotos
Bryan M.05/31/2018 13:16
Jajajah pronto se quedaran sin animales irracionales solo quedaremos los racionales y daremos pena
Lily P.05/31/2018 12:41
Se los hubiera tragado a todos los culeros