10-year-old Drag Kid and LGBT Activist

182 comments
John C.03/28/2019 16:03
idiots
Damisha S.03/26/2019 14:19
Idc what y'all say but he's only 10 , what's does he know doing drag? He is only 10 he is too young for that. I know the saying express yourself as who you want to be. But when your child is just 10 I feel as though that is too young I would say if your child is like more mature like 16 or 17 then we can talk about doing this. I honestly disapprove this. He thinking that his identify not within himself but he hasn't even gone through puberty yet. But hey do you I guess.
Edwina M.03/25/2019 19:47
Its nun wrong with her letting her child b his self 8f she was trying to make him b someone his not the. She doing some wrong. I was raise to be the best me and that's how I raised my children. We as parents should not be spread hate and as human we should spread love I applause her for loving her son for him been him well done mom keep up the good work
Marissa B.03/24/2019 15:52
I personally dont see anything wrong with this. This child is being who he wants to be. Put yourself in his shoes; if you were him, you wouldnt want to get all this hate! Everyone hating on this kid needs to leave this comment section because he's expressing himself the way he wants, that's okay.
James A.03/24/2019 03:18
WHAT A TWISTED WORLD!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Darnell C.03/22/2019 21:42
Wow😂 the society we live in shame kids cant even be kids no more
Britany O.03/22/2019 19:43
Why
Mike R.03/22/2019 18:49
December, an 11-year-old named Desmond Napoles performed a sexually-suggestive musical number in full drag at a New York City-based gay bar called 3 Dollar Bill. The boy received dollar bills from the adult males in the audience, as one might see in a strip club.
Becky H.03/21/2019 23:05
Ewwwwww gross
Michael S.03/21/2019 01:21
Disgusting...and the parents should be ashamed.
Jeneisha H.03/19/2019 19:12
Jesus have your way
Levette V.03/19/2019 16:08
Parents didn't do nothing wrong but let him be... Get over it! 😊
Abhilash L.03/18/2019 21:37
I don't understand why so many here are complaining that this kid's parents are forcing this on him, ripping his innocence and what not. We all went to traditional school for 14+ years right since we were 4 and are pushed in a purely academic pursuit that is not even rewarded aptly by the society. Are we seriously the right people to judge how this kid is being raised? Who are we to decide what a person prefers learning while growing up and what they choose to do with their time.
Rachelle M.03/18/2019 19:49
But you’re not being yourself, you’re trying to be someone else.
Hussein A.03/18/2019 16:32
Shame
Chuck B.03/18/2019 11:55
your parents need be in jail
Katheryn W.03/18/2019 08:41
Crazy world and it's going to implode with all this silliness
Karin M.03/17/2019 18:00
God, this is so amazing! Shame on you all that’s putting hatred out there for a kid who’s just unapologetically being themselves! This little boy’s creativity and confidence is just pure light, pure love, pure awesome! Go Desmond! 🙌🏽😍
Jemma P.03/17/2019 17:51
fix it father .people should stop having children.
Melissa H.03/17/2019 16:27
rock it Desmond.............don't let anyone turn your light out !