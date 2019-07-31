back
10-year-old starts drag club for kids
"Always do you." That's the motto of Desmond, a 10-year-old "Drag kid." 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
06/29/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:22 PM
- 67.9k
- 284
- 201
149 comments
Javier E.07/31/2019 10:57
Why are people mad? 1- he’s not your kid 2- he doesn’t need your approval 3- the parents are okay with that 😌
Jose J.07/29/2019 07:46
It is must disgusting reading your comments that the actually behavior of the kid... I am gay and I don’t think he should be doing that, but if he feels happy and comfortable. Good for him... As I said I don’t approve his actions, however, who am I to be judging him... and I have to give to his mom... because she is supporting his kid...
Fabiola V.07/29/2019 05:05
Milagros Cora 😭
Sharrele B.07/27/2019 23:08
mann
Van R.07/27/2019 14:33
Oh God!
Ariel C.07/27/2019 14:18
This is sad!
George L.07/27/2019 01:32
Pedophiles should get arrested
Victor N.07/26/2019 16:38
Mis respetos
Enrique L.07/26/2019 00:36
🤦♂️DISGUSTING
Kiki R.07/25/2019 18:17
This is not right children should be children.
Janice R.07/25/2019 16:43
So much hate, so many homophobes, so many bigots... Desmond IS AMAZING, get over it ignorant fools...
Monette E.07/25/2019 11:22
8 yr Girl: I like boys People: Aww so adorable 8 Boy: I like girls People: Aww he knows what he wants Drag kid: I want to be me and I'm happy People: Too young to know what he wants. Cruelty. Twisted. Needs a doctor. Double standards! How come that straight kids "know what they wany" but others are wrong. Same age and double moral??? I just vote for people's to be happy and sensitive... GOOD PEOPLE Regardless of anything else.
Jose V.07/25/2019 09:42
No tengo nada encontra pero tan pequeño padre celestial
Candelaria R.07/24/2019 04:17
Yo puedo entender que el niño sea gay yo losoy pero que su madre lo exponga de esta manera wao
Mimori V.07/24/2019 01:50
Welp, who are we to judge? They already went for help. What else can they do? Kill their child? Yeah, sure. .Take life away OH WAIT that's also sinning. Let them be, we should pay attention to our lifes, unless. . . . people's life are fully complete and they achieved all their goals, rich even. to have time t- ah, yeah.. No its impossible. Marriage problems.. Bills.. Work issues.. , lets focus on ours instead of pointing someone else, ok? Be free kid, you're innocent enough.. Good luck out there. Good luck to me too I'm about to perform . . <3
Ortiz E.07/23/2019 16:32
This is so sad. An adorable kid, been managed to do things and learn that he can do as he feels. Is just sad!
Charly C.07/19/2019 12:48
Yesss. Love it. Shine bright kid 🖤✨
Zhuofu Z.07/18/2019 01:57
This is what they call “grooming” in pedophilia.
Ali B.07/17/2019 21:17
Disgusting and disturbing.. How could his parents make him do this in such tender age..?? 🔥💯
Daneysha N.07/17/2019 02:06
eres tú?