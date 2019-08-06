20 Years of Presidents Addressing Mass Shootings

Speeches by U.S. Presidents after mass shooting

President Trump addressed the nation in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, 7 years earlier, after the Sandy Hook school shooting that left 28 dead…These tragedies must end. And to end them we must change. “These barbaric slaughters are an assault upon our communities, an attack upon our nation and a crime against all of humanity. Hate has no place in America.” Trump laid out multiple steps for combatting mass shootings in the U.S., but they did not include any significant gun control action — meaning it's unlikely they'll see any support from congressional Democrats. Furthermore, he did not discuss his proposal on Twitter that morning, where he floated stronger background checks tied to immigration reform.

5 years before that, In the aftermath of the Virginia Tech shooting that left 33 dead. President Obama - “I pledged that we would stand ready to help local law enforcement and the local community in any way we can during this time of sorrow.” at the Blacksburg, Virginia, campus of Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, that left 33 people dead, including the shooter, Seung-Hui Cho. It was one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States.

8 years before that, after the Columbine high school shooting that left 14 dead. President Clinton - “Perhaps now, America would wake up to the dimensions of this challenge and we can prevent anything like this from happening again.” The Columbine High School massacre was a school shooting and attempted bombing that occurred on April 20, 1999, at Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado, United States. The perpetrators, twelfth grade students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, murdered 12 students and one teacher.

President Trump and other elected Republicans have consistently cited cultural factors — both on the internet and in violent video games — as reasons for mass shootings. Studies indicate that there is no link between violent video games and mass shootings.

