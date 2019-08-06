20 Years of Presidents Addressing Mass Shootings
1999: “We can prevent anything like this from happening again.” 2012: “These tragedies must end.” 2019: “Hate has no place in America.” U.S. presidents change, the killings continue.
Speeches by U.S. Presidents after mass shooting
President Trump addressed the nation in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, 7 years earlier, after the Sandy Hook school shooting that left 28 dead…These tragedies must end. And to end them we must change. “These barbaric slaughters are an assault upon our communities, an attack upon our nation and a crime against all of humanity. Hate has no place in America.” Trump laid out multiple steps for combatting mass shootings in the U.S., but they did not include any significant gun control action — meaning it's unlikely they'll see any support from congressional Democrats. Furthermore, he did not discuss his proposal on Twitter that morning, where he floated stronger background checks tied to immigration reform.
5 years before that, In the aftermath of the Virginia Tech shooting that left 33 dead. President Obama - “I pledged that we would stand ready to help local law enforcement and the local community in any way we can during this time of sorrow.” at the Blacksburg, Virginia, campus of Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, that left 33 people dead, including the shooter, Seung-Hui Cho. It was one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States.
8 years before that, after the Columbine high school shooting that left 14 dead. President Clinton - “Perhaps now, America would wake up to the dimensions of this challenge and we can prevent anything like this from happening again.” The Columbine High School massacre was a school shooting and attempted bombing that occurred on April 20, 1999, at Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado, United States. The perpetrators, twelfth grade students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, murdered 12 students and one teacher.
President Trump and other elected Republicans have consistently cited cultural factors — both on the internet and in violent video games — as reasons for mass shootings. Studies indicate that there is no link between violent video games and mass shootings.
Brut.
177 comments
Linda S.09/01/2019 01:16
It will never end!!
Moises D.08/31/2019 22:49
We need to REPENT of our many, many sins and turn to God. We need A GENUINE, RADICAL AND PERSONAL ENCOUNTER WITH JESUS CHRIST!! THAT'S WHAT WE ALL NEED. The Republican presidents are not the answer. The Democrat presidents are not the answer. JESUS CHRIST IS THE ANSWER!! Can He change a heart, or what? Yes He can!! He changed mine. He can change yours. AMEN!!
Kerynn A.08/31/2019 22:43
Everyone is saying I won’t give up my guns!!I won’t give up my gun!! Where the hell are the guns to shoot these crazy ppl when there shooting ppl. Nobody had a gun on them. No there locked up in your bedrooms. We need to ban military assault weapons period. I don’t think any of these ppl would be on a mental list or be flagged in a background check. Anybody get buy one of these weapons. Wake up America
Ruben M.08/31/2019 22:30
Trump continues his anti immigrant rhetoric which branches out to foolish gullible, ignorant fools solely because of hate. Just my opinion
Marty H.08/31/2019 22:30
The shootings will continue until laws are passed that put some controls on guns, what kind and who can use. Gun supporters have adopted trumpers motto- " I care not if it hurts you and yours. I only care if it hurts me and mine."
Shawn M.08/31/2019 20:00
Distractions, one after another. That's what most of these truly are. Just look at the news & how it stays glued to these "tragedies" wake up people.
Teresa R.08/31/2019 15:08
Trumpf=Hate
Christopher B.08/31/2019 05:34
White people need to whip there kids 👌🏽
Joseph N.08/31/2019 01:21
🤮👎🏿💩
Jason R.08/30/2019 23:18
In other news in the city with the strictest gun laws in the nation 40 people are shot over a weekend. Cough cough Detroit.
Taylor S.08/30/2019 18:49
So in between these horrible acts that are years apart..how many people use guns to defend themselves daily?..everything ive looked up says most shootings happen in gun free zones. What kind of sick twisted person would want more gun free zones?
Robert R.08/30/2019 17:16
The answer is simple bring God back into families, school, government and lives and everything will change
David S.08/30/2019 13:05
Thnx NRA,
Glenda D.08/30/2019 12:23
At least Presidents Bush and Obama knew they weren’t in Toledo.
Marjory G.08/30/2019 12:14
Dump Trump Ditch Mitch
Sonja S.08/30/2019 01:51
Yet... nothing changes...
Nancy S.08/30/2019 01:20
All of these killings had nothing to do with anybody but the person that doesn’t and they are definitely mentally ill.
Sam H.08/30/2019 00:28
Congress is Republican Controlled; Mitch McConnell, you’ve heard of him?
Juan S.08/29/2019 23:14
Deberian volver a permitir la oracion en las escuelas antes de clases
Daniel Y.08/29/2019 22:37
I’m not giving up my guns or any of my rights for a false sense of security. Sorry, not sorry. I can defend myself, my family and my property better than the police or government could ever dream. Now, with that being said, I am not opposed to better background checks, a requirement for taking a gun safety class/hunters safety course, or fingerprinting on all legal gun purchases, even through private party deals. But I’m also a realist in that only the law abiding will do these things anyway.....