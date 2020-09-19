back

2020 election outcome according to Peruvian shamans

Will Trump or Biden win the election? These Peruvian shamans performed an ancient ritual to find out...

09/19/2020 6:01 PM

29 comments

  • Abdourahman D.
    7 days

    Brava gente muy bien grazias

  • Louisa O.
    09/21/2020 19:55

    Voodo crap! Only God has the power to vote evil Trump out!!

  • Marcel d.
    09/20/2020 23:15

    Sorry to say....but it's going to be Trump all over again. Biden is no match for him. Only Bernie could stand up against Trump from the current democratic candidates.

  • Oscar C.
    09/20/2020 21:42

    Any way trump win the election

  • Joseph T.
    09/20/2020 19:12

    You guys can’t be serious...Trump is winning by landslide

  • Don S.
    09/20/2020 19:10

    Joe Biden will be the president

  • Sumaiya I.
    09/20/2020 16:26

    But at last it will be seen that i've became the USA president in the world history ever. 😁😁😂

  • Cris C.
    09/20/2020 00:01

    Don’t be blind ,put your mask on your mouth,not on your face

  • Justin K.
    09/19/2020 23:37

    Everybody is worried about Russia interfering, but this is ok. Hypocrisy.

  • Ozy M.
    09/19/2020 23:10

    Right!!..make him disappear!!👏

  • Jose A.
    09/19/2020 22:53

    They're gonna need to cleanse again once trump wins to get rid of all their doubts about their religion.

  • Francisco H.
    09/19/2020 22:32

    Still trump 2020

  • Jessica C.
    09/19/2020 22:02

    God I hope they are right

  • Nichole M.
    09/19/2020 20:25

    Biden 2020 💜🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  • Walter B.
    09/19/2020 20:19

    Caramba, the gods have spoken, but what's the message.

  • Mark M.
    09/19/2020 20:13

    Trump 2020

  • Peter I.
    09/19/2020 19:59

    Ridiculo!!!!

  • Stavroula T.
    09/19/2020 19:35

    he cant be cleaned of negative energy bc he is negative energy

  • Precis M.
    09/19/2020 19:32

    This 2020 is not normal even witches are confused

  • Kevin B.
    09/19/2020 19:31

    Just for show

