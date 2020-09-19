2020 election outcome according to Peruvian shamans

Young poll workers are making voting easier
The Millionaires Who Want Higher Taxes
Kamala Harris on the SCOTUS nomination
Who are the Boogaloo Bois?
Donald Trump on taxes
Donald Trump on genetics
Brava gente muy bien grazias
Voodo crap! Only God has the power to vote evil Trump out!!
Sorry to say....but it's going to be Trump all over again. Biden is no match for him. Only Bernie could stand up against Trump from the current democratic candidates.
Any way trump win the election
You guys can’t be serious...Trump is winning by landslide
Joe Biden will be the president
But at last it will be seen that i've became the USA president in the world history ever. 😁😁😂
Don’t be blind ,put your mask on your mouth,not on your face
Everybody is worried about Russia interfering, but this is ok. Hypocrisy.
Right!!..make him disappear!!👏
They're gonna need to cleanse again once trump wins to get rid of all their doubts about their religion.
Still trump 2020
God I hope they are right
Biden 2020 💜🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Caramba, the gods have spoken, but what's the message.
Trump 2020
Ridiculo!!!!
he cant be cleaned of negative energy bc he is negative energy
This 2020 is not normal even witches are confused
Just for show
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
29 comments
Abdourahman D.7 days
Brava gente muy bien grazias
Louisa O.09/21/2020 19:55
Voodo crap! Only God has the power to vote evil Trump out!!
Marcel d.09/20/2020 23:15
Sorry to say....but it's going to be Trump all over again. Biden is no match for him. Only Bernie could stand up against Trump from the current democratic candidates.
Oscar C.09/20/2020 21:42
Any way trump win the election
Joseph T.09/20/2020 19:12
You guys can’t be serious...Trump is winning by landslide
Don S.09/20/2020 19:10
Joe Biden will be the president
Sumaiya I.09/20/2020 16:26
But at last it will be seen that i've became the USA president in the world history ever. 😁😁😂
Cris C.09/20/2020 00:01
Don’t be blind ,put your mask on your mouth,not on your face
Justin K.09/19/2020 23:37
Everybody is worried about Russia interfering, but this is ok. Hypocrisy.
Ozy M.09/19/2020 23:10
Right!!..make him disappear!!👏
Jose A.09/19/2020 22:53
They're gonna need to cleanse again once trump wins to get rid of all their doubts about their religion.
Francisco H.09/19/2020 22:32
Still trump 2020
Jessica C.09/19/2020 22:02
God I hope they are right
Nichole M.09/19/2020 20:25
Biden 2020 💜🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Walter B.09/19/2020 20:19
Caramba, the gods have spoken, but what's the message.
Mark M.09/19/2020 20:13
Trump 2020
Peter I.09/19/2020 19:59
Ridiculo!!!!
Stavroula T.09/19/2020 19:35
he cant be cleaned of negative energy bc he is negative energy
Precis M.09/19/2020 19:32
This 2020 is not normal even witches are confused
Kevin B.09/19/2020 19:31
Just for show