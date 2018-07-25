back
207 environmental activists were killed in 2017
2017 was the deadliest year for environmental activists, according to NGO Global Witness.
07/25/2018 3:59 PM
30 comments
Theseus L.08/12/2018 03:04
They were murdered protecting the environment and government and the law does nothing to find theirs murderers I or protect them from other murderers
Margaret R.08/11/2018 22:45
Dreadful
John A.08/10/2018 18:58
Rest in Peace
Carol S.08/07/2018 19:34
😢😡😢
Charlotte C.08/04/2018 23:54
😭😭😭
Jackie C.08/04/2018 21:26
💔😇 Martyrs
Lori T.08/04/2018 15:14
All in trumps two year in office...cozying up to thugs
Nidia P.07/29/2018 06:20
the story about maldonado, in argentina, is bulshitt!!!https://www.facebook.com/CAMBIEMOSJUNTOAMM/photos/a.144061243100977.1073741829.142375246602910/224122195094881/?type=3
Nidia P.07/29/2018 06:12
https://www.facebook.com/CAMBIEMOSJUNTOAMM/photos/a.144061243100977.1073741829.142375246602910/224122195094881/?type=3
Nidia P.07/29/2018 05:56
dont make me laugh!!!if all these people are like the santiago maldonado in argenitna...this is a joke...that guy was doing iligal things..and drwon in the freezing river by himself...the left winds made a big fuzz of this..(and they all knew where his body was<0..and wanted to blame the gov. of macri, the president. shame on these liers!!!!!!!.maldonado was not an invironmental activist at all!!!!!..and he was not killed by the police. at all!!!
Tracey B.07/28/2018 13:32
The text on these videos is awful how they flicker. Please stop showing me this shite, its just bloody spam.
Be L.07/27/2018 08:56
you're next But seriously quel monde de merde
Magenta S.07/27/2018 03:14
Some humans are so vile!
Shirley S.07/27/2018 01:31
what is the matter with people do they not want a healthy place for the children grandchildren what are the murderers doing to make the earth a better place
Adonis F.07/26/2018 17:43
Modern day saints
Francisco A.07/26/2018 14:27
Santiago no protegía la tierra de nadie era un drogadicto que lo mató su misma gente. Ya partiendo de ahí te das cuenta que todo está manipulado para que la gente crea cualquier cosa
Lins S.07/26/2018 12:17
So cruel...
Aldo G.07/26/2018 12:09
They're heroes
Kalie S.07/26/2018 02:42
The good die young bc unfortunately people don’t understand we need more people like them and less like the people who murdered them ! Save this planet 🌎 and all the animals that we share this world with before it’s all destroyed by human hands , call me a tree hugger or a hippie if that’s what I am called for loving the planet I am so blessed to live on then so be it !
Zuza K.07/26/2018 02:09
😨😓