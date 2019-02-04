back
27-year-old French man completes a solo trek to the South Pole with no assistance or replenishments
This 27-year-old French completed a 1,150 km solo trek to the South Pole with no assistance or replenishments, making him the youngest explorer ever to accomplish this feat. Meet Matthieu Tordeur.
02/04/2019 11:05 AM
15 comments
Jonathan V.02/26/2019 06:41
Au top du top 💪🏼
Jack S.02/16/2019 05:35
Imagine the crap stains on his underwear
Jack S.02/16/2019 05:35
Yuck changed underwear once grosss
James F.02/13/2019 09:02
Wait, where are all the "flat earthers"? Shouldn't some of them be here saying "there is no south pole". hahaha
Martine K.02/12/2019 03:43
Well done !
Elaine A.02/12/2019 03:41
Amazing accomplishment!
Dangal C.02/11/2019 00:39
Most appropiate- So What?
Joe M.02/10/2019 18:52
next adventure aye?
Alok D.02/08/2019 12:53
you can do it
Koonjakkaran D.02/05/2019 16:34
Great achievement
Jonash A.02/05/2019 00:06
when he reach the north pole, he will be a bipolar 😁
Marc J.02/04/2019 22:37
Damn him for introducing his carbon to the area😛
Tomaš R.02/04/2019 18:19
👍🏻 a Croatian dude did it also,world sailing is also intense,proves that all humans where nomads once apon a time,human body is one mean machine,not just for hedonism and komfort,alot of ppl actually feel something missing,it's that! ✊🏻 🤘🏻
U A.02/04/2019 16:45
i am hearing solo trek how about the camera crew??!
Gary T.02/04/2019 11:57
How do explorers like these deal with their waste? In a responsible way I hope.