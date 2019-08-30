back
3 consequences of the Amazon fires
Fires are raging across the Amazon forest, directly affecting several indigenous communities, animals and plants. Here are 3 consequences of these fires.
08/30/2019 6:16 AMupdated: 09/04/2019 3:24 PM
23 comments
Daniele M.09/13/2019 02:56
....
John L.09/03/2019 22:31
People today's span of attention, last about three days, with that said, " oh the Amazon is still burning" ..
Joribert F.09/03/2019 03:20
Save🌱🌿🌳
Ashlin A.08/31/2019 20:27
😥🌎🌲🐝🦅🐿
Angel I.08/31/2019 20:02
Hasta cuando
Soyantar P.08/31/2019 11:56
From india, Gujarat
Curtis D.08/31/2019 09:33
That's it ! The GOVERNMENT wasn't getting TAXES From these PEOPLE SO BURN Them OUT
Mastroprimiano L.08/31/2019 00:36
Avatar replayed live
Stella B.08/30/2019 14:54
No one can bring back a Rain Forest that has been there forever, once it has burned down it is gone forever!
Erik N.08/30/2019 11:43
The only people to blame are those that voted for this President.
Sumita R.08/30/2019 11:43
It's very disheartening that some people are destroying the whole planet for selfish little gain!
Joe M.08/30/2019 10:19
I see Mainstream News are trying VERY hard tae let the REAL issues o the World drop away, They people Won't drop this without REAL ACTION, without DRASTIC MEASURES been Taken and Changes made. I also see Many people making comments like :- "We can grow more Trees" or "We Still have the Oceans" or "It's fine the Earth will Heal it's self!". Well it's nae quite that simple. WHAT WILL HAPPEN? WE WILL LEAVE ONLY :- POISONED AIR, A TOXC FOOD SOURCE AND RANCID WATERS! WITH ALL THE DISTRACTION ROUND THE GLOBE IN THIS LAST MONTH ALONE, THIS WILL REALLY START TAE SHOW WITHIN ONLY A COUPLE O YEARS! This isn’t only about Oxygen, It is about the huge loss o Bio Diversity. There will be species o Animals never known, Marine Life never discovered, species o plants lost never tae grow back, species o fungi never known, species o insects never known, Millions o Ancient Trees Dead! Just gone. Nae tae mention the unfound Cures never tae be discovered, Indigenous people wiped out. This is Truly Devastating We will never comprehend just how much bio diversity has been lost. Also we have this fight tae contend wi TRUMPET WANTS TAE DESTROY MUCH MORE. HE MUST BE STOPPED! BEFORE THIS RAPE GOES AHEAD! President Trump wants to allow logging and mining in the world’s largest temperate rainforest, removing restrictions that have protected the region for 20 years. He has told his agriculture secretary to lift restrictions shielding the Tongass National Forest in Alaska that were established under President Clinton. The move, reported by The Washington Post, is part of his effort to unleash a “golden era of American energy”. ’s too much fir this planet tae bare on top o the Destruction o War that’s happening now across our globe! And the fact that FUKASHIMA is still melting down and is still leaking up tae 300 tons oradioactive material intae the Pacific every week, 8 years later the Pacific is dying, we see proof o this every day on the news when Pods o Whales and much more Marien Life wash up Dead on the shores all over the world. All My Hope fir our Planet drained away on Wednesday 21st Aug. when I found information on the Fires being set in the Amazon, then found so much more devastation the deeper I looked! Canary Islands are burning, California is burning, Oregon is burning, Washington is burning, Columbia is burning, Alberta is burning, Montana is burning, Nova Scotia is burning, Greece is being set a blaze by Immigrants, Africa is burning, Australia is burning, Brazil is burning, Portugal is burning, Algeria is burning, Alaska is burning and in tremendous danger o yet more destruction by Trump, Siberia is burning, And Not All of these are Natural occurrences! And the Genocide o these Tribes. I just can’t see how Nature can keep fighting us at this rate. It’s too much fir this planet tae bare on top o the Devastation being caused by War also Raging round the globe! The fault is Our Ruling Elite! And their sense o entitlement tae Everything. The Education that the likes o “Eton” And “Cambridge” And their equivalents abroad are giving Must Chang! The Rancid Filth these Institutions spit out intae the world “every year” has Succeeded in Destroying Our Planet! We have had the solutions fir years and they refused tae change, Scientists have been warning them fir years and Still they refused tae change. Then the people educated themselves and warned them and Still they refused tae change! Well I change my original statement o, “We alone are responsible” because this is a Lie. THE WORLD LEADERS AND ELITE ARE SOLELY TAE BLAM! AND OUTRAGEOUSLY DANGEROUS! My Grief is truly intense.
Leah M.08/30/2019 09:03
Blame UK Beaureaucrats who increase the supply and demand for constant A4 paper
Leah M.08/30/2019 09:02
Blame McDonalds fast food restaurant who deforest for burgers
Leah M.08/30/2019 09:02
Blame TOBACCO PLANTATIONS
Leah M.08/30/2019 08:50
Earth A Dynamic Equilibium Food chain declining Water polluted Earth and soil polluted Air polluted Humans ? Humanity ?
Mircea B.08/30/2019 08:32
Hello.......anybody is there?.....the fire affect entire planet ......so.....the fire from Siberia. . ...stay and see whats next.......this is the result of egotic human mentality.....all these what happens is just the begining
Marie B.08/30/2019 07:48
Everybody start planting trees. Seriously.
Carol H.08/30/2019 07:29
It’s all so terribly sad. 😥😥😥
Reta O.08/30/2019 07:15
TQ Brut Nature.. This video, the scenes, the music, and the content all in one really give me a goosebump and dryness in my throat... 😭 I hope all the warrior defending it, can manage to save Amazon.. 🙏