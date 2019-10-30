3 Dogs Who Changed History
Military dogs have saved hundreds of lives. Here are three canines who altered the course of history. 🐕
These aren’t your ordinary pets
President Trump's canine hero - This is the dog that "did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi", according to Donald Trump. Officials did not give details about it, but it is probably a German shepherd or a Belgian Malinois. Other details about the dog, including its name, have not been made public. A fully trained military dog can cost upward of $283,000. Meanwhile, memes, photos and videos of pet dogs are circulating social media as the hastag #DeclassifiedDog began to trend on Twitter.
The dog that a Colombian gang wants dead - This sniffer dog is so good, that Colombian authorities say a powerful drug cartel has offered a reward for anyone who kills her: ads have shown up $66,500 USD. Sombra has helped drug squads make 245 arrests and capture 10 metric tons of cocaine. The Urabeños gang responsible for the hit request is considered Colombia's most powerful criminal organization. Police have moved Sombra to ensure her safety.
The dog who made sergeant - Stubby was a mutt that American soldiers smuggled aboard with them when they shipped off for WWI. He was a dog of uncertain breed, described in early news stories as either a Bull Terrier or Boston Terrier, with a short stature, barrel shape and friendly temperament. Until 1917 it is thought that he wandered the streets of New Haven, Connecticut scrounging for scraps of food. Just a few years later – following the end of the First World War – the tenacious canine had become known as the most decorated dog in American history. He survived months on the Western Front in France, saved his unit by warning them about a gas attack, supposedly helped capture a German soldier, and was eventually given the rank of sergeant. When he died in 1926, newspapers across the country carried his obituary.
