back
3 innovative urban greening initiatives
Vertical gardens, supertrees... Here are 3 innovative greening initiatives launched by cities across the world.
09/17/2019 4:10 PMupdated: 09/18/2019 7:42 PM
- 990.7k
- 7.9k
- 115
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
83 comments
Muhammad A.10/02/2019 19:32
Very beautiful 😍
Maria C.10/01/2019 02:14
Muy buena idea ,en la ciudad !!pero nosotros tenemos muchos campos !!que esperan para plantar !!!
Graciela M.10/01/2019 00:59
Q bueno q el mundo este tomando conciencia!!!
Elvira V.10/01/2019 00:43
Beautiful 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Manjula B.09/30/2019 19:21
Very good idea to get rid of pollution and refresh our sphere
العلويه ا.09/30/2019 18:57
روعة
Siddik A.09/30/2019 15:24
Tawhid Islam Sifat ☺
Djillali T.09/30/2019 13:22
Pourquoi pas chez nous on Algérie ?????????)
Marta J.09/30/2019 13:12
QUÉ TALENTO!!!!!,FELICITACIONES!!!!!¡
Rosa S.09/30/2019 12:42
Si se pudiera hacerse ezo misml en mi pais que nueno seria
Basanti T.09/30/2019 07:19
Khatra
Mukesh M.09/30/2019 03:57
, प्रगति के बचाव के लिए बहुत खूब जल बचाओ मानव बचाओ स्वच्छ अभियान सफल
Imelda E.09/29/2019 23:45
How i wish that i can go there someday & see their wonderful creation.bravo Singapore
Maria E.09/29/2019 17:45
Mencanta
Elona Z.09/29/2019 17:11
Ne singapor
Элина М.09/29/2019 16:38
👍👍👍💚💚💚
Maria M.09/29/2019 15:13
Genial 😍💚
Rupam A.09/29/2019 12:28
Layesh Chowdhury amra amn kisu korbar pari Atleast amago fly over e
Coromoto S.09/29/2019 00:37
IDEAS GENIALES .
Antyl J.09/29/2019 00:09
Although most of us didn’t respect nature then we are strongly dependent on, it’s in our cultural knowledge core to know without oxygen our presence on earth is non sense. How can I encourage this wonderful project to duplicate in different further regions around the world?