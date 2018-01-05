back
3 reasons to protect wolves
3 reasons we need to protect wolves 🐺
01/05/2018 10:15 AM
- 1.1m
- 6.3k
- 142
And even more
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
79 comments
SherVin M.02/02/2018 13:22
i can name many more...
Annie B.01/10/2018 01:21
How about we just stop fucking with nature
Terry H.01/08/2018 23:34
Yeah ,it is nature. Let it be
Jens P.01/07/2018 19:49
And right now Norway is in the process of slaughtering a great number, too great a number, of our critically endangered wolves (90 precent of them in fact). So, when you see Norwegian products in a store, do not buy those products. And ask the store why they carry such products from Norway which have done, and continues to do, many atrocities against wolves. And when you take part in a business meeting where the potential Norwegian business opportunities are being discussed, raise your voice and ask if your company really wishes to be associated with a country so cruel to it native predator population that it enlists a hundred and fifthy hunters to slaughter 90 precent of its wolf population.
Andi V.01/06/2018 21:20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vpi9fiVYfiA
Kay A.01/06/2018 20:46
If you don‘t know, how an elk looks, don‘t tell me something about wolves.
Carlo D.01/06/2018 20:27
Alexandra
Anthony M.01/06/2018 19:54
Stop spraying your products on the wolves then Brut. You can't put a fire out with another fire
Rebecca B.01/06/2018 19:51
Aww want one ❤️
Henri v.01/06/2018 19:49
Mirjam Bisschop-Speelman lars
Zdroba M.01/06/2018 19:25
It is just fascinating,how the ecosistem changes by fauna’s implications and the flora is diminishing or blooming.
Kai U.01/06/2018 19:23
😲
Pedro T.01/06/2018 19:01
...
Behar U.01/06/2018 18:45
😅😅😅😅
Hussein K.01/06/2018 18:40
😝
Megan H.01/06/2018 18:16
Just leave any wild animal alone...they were here first. Purer and more innocent souls than any of us “animals”....
Robin A.01/06/2018 18:07
👌
Bishal D.01/06/2018 18:02
....can't wait for my PhD
Helena A.01/06/2018 17:23
More wolves for you ❤️
Alexandros T.01/06/2018 16:59
But not in Greece!!! In Greece many organisations free another breeds of wolves that do not belong in our country. And we have a big problem because there eating our breeds of wolves and other animals like sheep's, cows,hunting dogs etc ...