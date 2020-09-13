back

3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes

From dishwashing soap to sponges, here are 3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes...

09/13/2020 11:09 AM

Discover

  1. 3:00

    The fennec fox is the smallest canid in the world

  2. 4:33

    This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  3. 6:14

    3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes

  4. 4:10

    How to use masks in a more eco-friendly way

  5. 3:02

    SUVs are a major source of pollution

  6. 3:00

    Meaning and origins of the extinction symbol

5 comments

  • Santiago G.
    2 days

    siiiiiiiiiiiiii let's do it bubu

  • Drea E.
    3 days

    Can someone please explain to me what a centiliter is? I've never heard of it before.

  • Ariel F.
    3 days

    💚

  • Shazza M.
    3 days

    .

  • Bonnie R.
    3 days

    My man does dishes his way, as long as the job gets done, I don't care. ❤

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.