30 years of politics and climate change

Sixteen world leaders, 30 years, one common concern: climate change.
Rizwan B.9 hours
I wonder you didn't add Imran khan's speech in UN about climate change in this list
Ralph L.14 hours
The world is flat - everyone needs to know the metric system and the Patriots never lose
Leonard C.15 hours
The failure of people to recognize that it's man that is causing climate change is only out done by the stupidity of the people who are denying it.
Linda D.16 hours
Its real because the globalist created it and continues to support it
Dave K.20 hours
So, if our Government gives OUR money to other Countries, that will bring the temperature of the Earth to reduce?? This is so confusing...
Melanie B.a day
Now with wild fires spewing smoke and toxins we have a volcano spewing ash! From one hemisphere to the other we are going to have soot and ash in the air for years!
Mark W.a day
It's all my fault when I was a kid I used to run in and out of the house leaving the door open in the winter time my dad would yell at me shut the godamm door I'm not trying to heat up the whole world.
Chris W.a day
Michael Hartpence simply put you sir are the problem. In your case we are all routing for darwinism. Look it up then be offended.
Ron H.a day
The air we breathe is polluted. The water we drink is contaminated. The food we eat is sprayed with poison. We got bigger, more pressing problems than climate change. The climate IS changing, and MAN CAN'T STOP IT!! Man CAN, however stop the pollution!!!!!
Timothy A.a day
We are the only species capable of destroying our world and we are doing just that ( JUST BECAUSE YOU CAN DONT MEAN YOU SHOULD)
Michael H.a day
Climate change is real ... it’s man contribution to it that’s the debate. We are warming from the last ice age and we will go into another ice age.. That’s how the earths climate cycles work. We cannot stop it... but we’d better prepare to learn how to live in an ice age or we will become extinct! Not from global warming but the cycle of ice that follows the warming. The good news is that man made CO2 May actually postpone the onset of the next ice age by 100 years! So it will actually give us more time to prepare our habitat for life in the frozen tundra. Man cannot stop the earths naturally occurring climate cycles but we can prepare to live in them!
Onyebuchi '.a day
Didn't hear from China. Or India.
Sandra S.2 days
Take your climate change and shove it.
Mark B.2 days
What are y'all doing with all billions or trellions of dollars all this money from different countries and they is no charge
Kate O.2 days
Total BS
Kent B.2 days
Zzzzzzzzz
Lisa D.2 days
He is the one who should be running for President in 2021!
Annunziata C.2 days
vorrei chiarire l'equivoco ambientalista: il cambiamento climatico é uno dei tanti che ci furono in passato e che ci saranno in futuro. Non c'é nulla di allarmante e tanto meno di drammatico in questo. Allarmante é che gli ambientalisti strumentalizzino le persone ignoranti per la loro causa. E' vergognoso che le nostre città non puliscano il greto dei fiumi che le attraversano pur sapendo che gli acquazzoni sono diventati frequenti. Che si continui a costruire vicino a colline che grazie agli acquazzoni attuali si inzuppano d'acqua e si muovono. Il pianeta cambia , é cambiato e cambierà ma l'ignoranza della gente spinge o al panico o al lamento ma nulla si muove. Gli alberi senza radici continuano a crescere e diventano bandiere al vento. E' logico che cadano sulle auto o sulle persone peccato che non cadano sulla testa di quegli assessori e politici che non fanno che blaterare a vanvera.
Steven S.2 days
Over 30 years on deaf ears!!☹️☹️
Karen Z.2 days
Fossil Fuel industry knew about CLIMATE change in the 70's and kept it hidden from us like the tobacco industry!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 50 YEARS AGO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!