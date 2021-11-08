back

30 years of speeches to save the plane

“They’ve had 30 years of blah blah blah.” Meanwhile, carbon emissions continue to rise ...

11/08/2021 1:26 PMupdated: 11/08/2021 1:28 PM
    

3 comments

  • Martin K.
    13 minutes

    Poor teenager with her mental illness. She need some serious help by a professional doctor.

  • Iwan P.
    25 minutes

    Those who have hope and trust from THE CRIMINAL WARS like Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, Obama, George W Bush and others must go to have health check-up with their psychologists

  • Wendell S.
    an hour

    1

