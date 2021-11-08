back
30 years of speeches to save the planet
“They’ve had 30 years of blah blah blah.” Meanwhile, carbon emissions continue to rise ...
11/08/2021 1:26 PMupdated: 11/08/2021 1:28 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:23
Barack Obama on global warming: Sometimes I feel discouraged
- 3:01
30 years of speeches to save the planet
- 5:44
TikToker shares her life from the South Pole
- 9:38
The life of Princess Diana
- 3:52
How climate change is driving polar bears to extinction
- 5:33
The group is trying to reduce pollution caused by balloon debris
14 comments
Louie T.43 minutes
Go home blah blah blah ya lil €v!l b#ach
Doghmi L.16 hours
Sorry I don’t like this girl
Tari B.17 hours
Worried little thing..go and plant some trees instead..
John K.18 hours
Children chastising adults doesn't work.
Steven V.19 hours
When is she learning that everything in politics are empty words and broken promises? Grow up girl.
سعد م.19 hours
They make wars and look for solutions
Josip M.19 hours
The only way she could be more fake is if she had “Made in China” writen on her forehead
Hamza H.19 hours
This girl , she needs to visit Africa maybe she'll start talking about what's happening to human beings first
Robin B.20 hours
They all are same political leader or activists all BS. Nothing but words. Get out.
Randall M.20 hours
POINTLESS SAME YEARS
Daniel d.20 hours
politics in a nutshell.
Chikks C.20 hours
She should be in asylum
Iwan P.20 hours
Those who have hope and trust from THE CRIMINAL WARS like Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, Obama, George W Bush and others must go to have health check-up with their psychologists
Wendell S.21 hours
1