back

30 years of speeches to save the planet

“They’ve had 30 years of blah blah blah.” Meanwhile, carbon emissions continue to rise ...

11/08/2021 1:26 PMupdated: 11/08/2021 1:28 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:23

    Barack Obama on global warming: Sometimes I feel discouraged

  2. 3:01

    30 years of speeches to save the planet

  3. 5:44

    TikToker shares her life from the South Pole

  4. 9:38

    The life of Princess Diana

  5. 3:52

    How climate change is driving polar bears to extinction

  6. 5:33

    The group is trying to reduce pollution caused by balloon debris

14 comments

  • Louie T.
    43 minutes

    Go home blah blah blah ya lil €v!l b#ach

  • Doghmi L.
    16 hours

    Sorry I don’t like this girl

  • Tari B.
    17 hours

    Worried little thing..go and plant some trees instead..

  • John K.
    18 hours

    Children chastising adults doesn't work.

  • Steven V.
    19 hours

    When is she learning that everything in politics are empty words and broken promises? Grow up girl.

  • سعد م.
    19 hours

    They make wars and look for solutions

  • Josip M.
    19 hours

    The only way she could be more fake is if she had “Made in China” writen on her forehead

  • Hamza H.
    19 hours

    This girl , she needs to visit Africa maybe she'll start talking about what's happening to human beings first

  • Robin B.
    20 hours

    They all are same political leader or activists all BS. Nothing but words. Get out.

  • Randall M.
    20 hours

    POINTLESS SAME YEARS

  • Daniel d.
    20 hours

    politics in a nutshell.

  • Chikks C.
    20 hours

    She should be in asylum

  • Iwan P.
    20 hours

    Those who have hope and trust from THE CRIMINAL WARS like Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, Obama, George W Bush and others must go to have health check-up with their psychologists

  • Wendell S.
    21 hours

    1

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.