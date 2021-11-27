back

300 Miles for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

“No more stolen sisters.” To raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women, this Navajo roller derby athlete set out to travel 300 miles across the Navajo Nation … Brut filmmaker Leo Hamelin followed her journey.

11/27/2021 6:58 PM
1 comment

  • Donna R.
    20 minutes

    This is beautiful thanks for sharing 👍 my heart and Prayers are with you ❤🙏♥ I'm not accepted as indigenous, because I don't have PAPERS, yet I'm proud of my great grandmother's pure Potawatomi blood 💙❤💜 and will always be!!!❤

