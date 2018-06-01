back

3000 gray whales are heading to the lagoon of Mexico

It's the longest migration of any mammal on Earth. And it's happening right now. 🐋

01/06/2018 7:16 PM
11 comments

  • Juliana B.
    01/08/2018 05:45

    😭😭😭😭😭 take me

  • Joel A.
    01/08/2018 02:54

    And that people is why the ocean it salty lol

  • Carol C.
    01/08/2018 00:16

    Por eso México tiene q elegir un bien presidente o un buen gobierno para q protejan su mar y está especie ayude al pueblo. Claro eso sería en un mundo perfecto pero como quiera en todos lados a gobiernos de M

  • Claire B.
    01/07/2018 22:22

    let’s go !!!!!!! Time to face that fear of yours

  • Darnell H.
    01/07/2018 22:13

    🤔 N They Ain’t Even Got GPS

  • Gleiciane G.
    01/07/2018 21:22

    Amor how about this on our bucket list?x

  • Steve O.
    01/07/2018 20:33

    Even gray whales need a sun holiday! 😆

  • Alex M.
    01/07/2018 19:59

    We should go see this

  • Luke N.
    01/07/2018 18:58

    Don’t let japan know this they will be down there slaughtering them all

  • Katie A.
    01/07/2018 18:42

    Dim xx

  • Stuart G.
    01/07/2018 18:28

    An 18km booty call