4 consequences of global warming in the Arctic
Global warming in the Arctic doesn't only mean ice sheets melting. Here are 4 other unexpected and terrible consequences of the rise in temperature.
What are the consequences of global warming in the Arctic?
Wildfires
From North America to Siberia, passing through Scandinavia, millions of hectares of forests have gone up in smoke since June 2019. Wildfires deemed of “unprecedented” magnitude by the World Meteorological Organization. Causes include drought, the impact of lightning and high temperatures. Although wildfires are common in the northern hemisphere between May and October, the latitude, meaning the fact they’re so high up and the intensity of these fires is particularly unusual. The average June temperature in parts of Siberia where the worst of the wildfires are ranging was almost 10°C higher in June than the 1981 to 2000 long-term average. As reported by CAMS, in June 2019 alone, forest fires in the Arctic circle emitted 50 megatons of CO2, as much as the annual emissions of a country like Sweden.
Famine
The increase in temperatures, rising twice as fast in the Arctic than elsewhere in the world, changes the very nature of ecosystems as stated by the University of Alaska, 2018. The extent of Arctic sea ice could be divided by 10 by 2050 (according to National Geographic) and trees and bushes are gradually colonizing the tundra, a vast, flat, treeless Arctic region, vital to the survival of some animals, such as reindeer, lemmings, snowy owls…Another difficulty for fauna in the Arctic is drought, which contributes to food scarcity. In July 2019, researchers from the Norwegian Polar Institute found 200 reindeer starved to death in the Svalbard archipelago. They couldn’t access food trapped under a layer of ice formed by abundant rainfall. In winter, rain and snow can alternate Sanna Vannar President of the Saminuorra association and form a layer of ice on the ground which stops reindeer being able to reach the lichen they feed on. Reindeer herders are therefore forced to give them fodder. The effects of climate change are felt here and now. It’s not a threat, it’s already real.
Migration
Searching for food and milder temperatures, many animals migrate to other regions. According to the AFP. In December 2018, about 50 starving polar bears invaded the area around the capital of the Russian archipelago Nova Zembla. Lacking food in their natural habitat, they were attracted by the smell of garbage. While some bears migrate south to compensate for a lack of food, other animals travel northwards, in search of cooler climates.
Epidemics
Climate change is also melting the permafrost, ground that remains completely frozen, containing many chemical and biological elements. Among these are viruses and bacteria trapped in the ice for thousands of years. In 2016 in Siberia, 2,300 reindeer, and 12 years old Inuit child died following an anthrax infection. Not seen in Siberia for 75 years, the bacteria which caused the infection reportedly came from a thawed reindeer carcass, previously infected. Besides anthrax, other viruses could resurface. In 2014, Franco-Russian researchers found in the ground an unknown giant virus which had remained buried for 30,000 years.
44 comments
Anitah L.08/31/2019 13:35
End of days
John D.08/31/2019 13:34
There have been wildfires in all the forests of the world from lightening strikes since the beginning if time, it's called God's nature, the earth and it's climates have been changing for thousands of years before we showed up, give this global warming b.s. a break, when it's time God will warm it up good one last time.
John S.08/29/2019 17:45
just another money grab for the elite to redistribute wealth
Terrence D.08/29/2019 01:33
And humans don't have jack crap too do with it.
Kevin L.08/28/2019 17:24
Wildfires happen more often when you interfere with mother nature and put them out. Let mother nature do her work and the forest will soon be new, fresh and fire resistant.
Marty M.08/28/2019 16:36
Fake News, We already know the videos of Forrest fires were made years ago and in another part of the world. This is propaganda from the globalist.
Bill P.08/25/2019 21:16
Both arctic and Antarctic have record breaking masses this year so their argument is nothing but propaganda. Wildfires, drought, and famine have been around for centuries.
Bobby M.08/25/2019 20:04
I'm on fire!!!!
John R.08/21/2019 22:42
Just more doom and gloom from the socialist communist democrats of America. They will continue and try to convince people that global warming is going to kill all of us. Problem is it is a pure hoax by the progressive democrats of the world to have a one world government.
Jim T.08/16/2019 16:20
Somebody set it on fire and you all ya yell climate change.
David L.08/16/2019 12:56
End of days
Teddie R.08/15/2019 03:43
So let's have more chem trails that'll fix it for sure .
Lois P.08/14/2019 01:13
Climate change!
James R.08/13/2019 23:09
Propaganda.
Peter Z.08/12/2019 18:32
Something must be done about climate change it's happening for billion years now and no one's done anything about it
Anitah L.08/12/2019 11:04
Mambo
Nicholas S.08/11/2019 14:58
For the greenhouse effect to perform as advertised the earth must be surrounded by a cold outer space, perhaps as low as 5 K. That explains how NOAA can claim that the naked earth would become a frozen ice ball at -430 F. In fact, earth is surrounded by hot outer space, i.e. 394 K, 121 C, 250 F. That’s why the International Space Station includes an ammonia refrigerant cooling system. The atmosphere does not warm the earth like a greenhouse but cools it like that reflective panel behind a car’s windshield. Since the earth is actually hotter without an atmosphere the radiative greenhouse effect goes straight onto the historical trash bin of failed theories and all the handwavium, pseudo-science, thermodynamic nonsense pretending to explain it follows close behind. Zero greenhouse effect, Zero CO2 warming, Zero man caused climate change. A thirty-year illusion orchestrated by hustlers behind green velvet curtains. Spit out the Kool Aid, swallow that red pill of honest science and wake to reality.
Matthew B.08/10/2019 01:09
"Thermal maximum"
Darryl B.08/09/2019 18:59
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬ONE THING THAT EVERY SINGLE PERSON NEVER SAYS. IS YES GLOBAL WARMING SEEMS TO BE HAPPENING YES BLAME CARS FOSSIL FUELS. BUT ONE THING THEY ALL FORGET TO TELL YOU ALL ALL SEEMS TO GO HAND IN HAND WITH THE RAIN FORRESTS GETTING SMALLER THE MORE THEY CUT DOWN THE LESS OF WORLD LUNGES TO TAKE THE CRAPPY SHIT OUT OF THE AIR ??? DO I HAVE POINT??? COS NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT THE RAIN FORRESTS GETTING SMALLER DISAPPEARING 🤔🤔🤔🤬🤬🤬
Sheila D.08/08/2019 21:34
We need to stop it now before it is too late 💔🙏