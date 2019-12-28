4 species extinct in the wild

No, you will never see these animals in the wild anymore...
5 comments
Jasoda S.30 minutes
just remembered reading in ancietn scriptures that all animals suffer in the samsaric cycle coming back again and again into diverse species....so losing a species is not a signal for sentimental or emotional response necessarily !!!cruelty and painful death is another matter..
KC K.43 minutes
We will always have tardigrades and crockroaches
Shurim N.an hour
Sumatran rhino malaysia
Nory R.an hour
Galápagos, will dissapear if don't stop tourist.
Adi P.an hour
hi im first