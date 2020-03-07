back

5 Gen Z leaders working to improve democracy with Civics Unplugged

These 5 young leaders are working to improve American democracy — while they're still in high school. These Gen Z leaders are all founding members of Civics Unplugged's Civics 2030 Campaign.

07/03/2020 7:00 PM

7 comments

  • Katie B.
    2 days

    I like the Gen-Z's

  • Steve D.
    2 days

    There is hope in the the Youth of America

  • Daphnee D.
    2 days

    🔥

  • Beth K.
    2 days

    So inspiring! Love this.

  • Maurício V.
    3 days

    Parabens!! Quê sejam bem susedido

  • Joanne L.
    3 days

    I believe this is the generation who will bring change....🙏🏽

  • Brut
    3 days

    Learn more about and the Civics 2030 launch here: https://www.civicsunplugged.org/