5 good news stories
Humpback whales have returned in the western South Atlantic. 🙌 Here are 5 good news stories for the planet. 🌎
10/29/2019 7:34 AM
Balakrishnan B.11/01/2019 12:01
Great initiatives.
Nurul A.11/01/2019 02:58
Great initiatives taken by the respective governments! Excellent messages for rest countries of the world of earth! Gracious!
Ronnie M.11/01/2019 02:46
sana iadapt din ito dito sa atin
Jun E.11/01/2019 02:29
❤️
Beatriz D.11/01/2019 01:39
All places in this earth must do the same,we can do it..we can still save our MOTHER EARTH,factories ot plastic bags,baloons n paputok must be destroy..give the children n next generation to have a better..
Leonard G.11/01/2019 01:03
🙏❤️
Rohan S.11/01/2019 00:35
Superb India and other countries also should follow this it will bring a great change
Idda C.10/31/2019 23:32
nice
Sean S.10/31/2019 23:32
Some good move
Bernard W.10/31/2019 22:19
This is a good idea but I see so many poor people who cant find ticke money to go home i and I let sell bottle so stop talking about Africa like the people is the worst we all have challenges
Imzan A.10/31/2019 22:17
Y d government of TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO can't do something like this we could pay for bus tickets with plastic bottles
Ezatullah A.10/31/2019 21:24
ه
Earnest T.10/31/2019 21:14
Its funny how they never talk about the real problem which is the creation of all of those plastic bottles and other objects similar. This plastic is whats creating enourmous mountains of trash inland and miles and miles of trash on the oceans.
Dot D.10/31/2019 20:17
Lovely developments
Kingsley N.10/31/2019 19:57
You people should stop beating him. Is he the first to start something like this in this country? If the politicians can be there lying for us in the beginning at the end time they will eat our money. He have to lie for him to help his self. This is Nigeria for you, a country where everything is possible.
Stephen Q.10/31/2019 19:39
Introduce this in Africa and the system would jam within 2mintes 🚶🚶🚶
Susi D.10/31/2019 19:06
Love it! 💞💞
Victor K.10/31/2019 10:36
miestras tanto en Finlandia... la gente puede emborracharse reciclando ajja
Carol C.10/30/2019 15:54
How wonderful!!!!!
Raffy V.10/29/2019 21:33
Do we, the supposedly highest form of animals, have to be told not to litter and dump the trash to the ocean? Common sense people! We all eat fish, then why contaminate them with toxic material? Grr.